Chittur BJP candidate's FB page 'posts' appeal for LDF on poll day, UDF alleges deal

A controversy erupted in the Chittur assembly constituency on election day after a post appeared on the official Facebook page of BJP candidate Pranesh Rajendran, urging voters to support Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate V Murugadas triggering allegations of a tacit understanding between the BJP and the LDF in the three-cornered contest.

The post, which surfaced briefly before being deleted within minutes, called on voters to cast their ballots for Murugadas and his election symbol, the "ring", and appealed for continued development by supporting the Left. It also took a swipe at the United Democratic Front (UDF), alleging that the Congress was engaging in "low-level politics" and that Chittur would respond to what it described as the party's mockery of democracy.

"The circulation of symbols similar to the 'ring', which is the election symbol of Adv V. Murugadas, is intended to confuse voters. Such hooliganism aimed at disrupting the peaceful atmosphere is not in keeping with Chittur's democratic values. The people will reject these malicious attempts for the welfare and development of the region. Our vote is for development; our vote is for Adv V. Murugadas," the post read.

Although the post was taken down within minutes, screenshots circulated rapidly on social media, putting the NDA candidate on the defensive. Chittur witnessed a three-way battle between himself, INC candidate Sumesh Achuthan, and LDF's V Murugadas.

Pranesh Rajendran has distanced himself from the post. In a video uploaded to his Facebook page, he said the post had been made without his knowledge or consent and alleged that his account had been hacked. He described the incident as a "desperate attempt" by rival fronts to create confusion among voters in Chittur.

He also posted a formal police complaint filed at Chittur police station, alleging that unidentified individuals had gained unauthorised access to his account and posted content favouring the LDF candidate with the deliberate intent of misleading voters on election day.

INC candidate Sumesh Achuthan alleged that the post by the NDA candidate shows an understanding between the BJP and the LDF.