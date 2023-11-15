Child murderer Ashfaq Alam is 21st convict on death row in Kerala

Bihar native Ashfaq Alam, convict in the rape and murder of a five-year-old migrant girl at Aluva in Ernakulam district, is the second in Kerala to be sentenced to death this year. In March, the Kottayam Additional Sessions Court had sentenced to death Arun Sasi, who was convicted of killing an elderly couple in Kerala‘s Kottayam district. He was awarded the death penalty a decade after the murder, which happened in Pazhayidom in August 2013.

Though there are currently 21 convicts including Ashfaq on the death row in Kerala, officials said that in most cases such a punishment is commuted to a lesser sentence by higher courts. In March, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the Kerala Legislative Assembly that the state has carried out 26 capital punishments after the formation of a state. Though there were executions prior to that, the government doesn’t have data on this. The highest was in 1960 and 1963, when five convicts were executed each year. The first execution in the state was 33 years ago in 1958, while the last was in 1991 — of serial killer Chandran, known by the moniker ‘Ripper Chandran’ — at the Kannur central jail. He was convicted of the murder of 14 people.