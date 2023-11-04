Accused in rape and murder of five-yr-old in Aluva found guilty, trial completed in 26 days

Asfaq Alam, the accused in the rape and murder of a five-year-old migrant girl in Kerala’s Aluva, has been convicted by the Ernakulam POCSO Court on Saturday, November 4. The crime was committed on July 28 and a charge sheet was filed within 30 days. The trial in the case began on October 4 and was concluded in 26 days. The prosecution has reportedly asked for maximum punishment as all the charges levelled against him have been proven.

Asfaq, who is a migrant labourer who hails from Bihar, sexually assaulted and murdered the child on July 28. He had kidnapped her from her home when her parents, both migrant labourers from Bihar, were not present. He was arrested the same night on the basis of CCTV visuals. The remains of the deceased child were recovered from an abandoned spot behind the Aluva market the next day.