Chaver review: Kunchacko-Tinu Pappachan film is a visual treat let down by the script

The way Chaver begins, with the swish of knives piercing an unseen body somewhere in a dark alley, the film appears to plunge straight into its anticipated plot of ‘party killings’ in Kerala. The trailer had given away that much, with a shot of the lead actor Kunchacko Boban rising high with a weapon in his hand, thrusting it down on an opponent. But, what you don’t expect is for the film to be pivoted on the single incident, kept intriguing in the first half, and stretched beyond limits in the second. Even as nearly every single shot calls attention to the film’s craft, something its director Tinu Pappachan is known for, the writing falls too short of leaving any lasting impressions.

Actor, writer, and director Joy Mathew, who has been a vehement critic of Left politics in Kerala, has scripted the film, portraying a group of hardcore ‘party workers’, ready to do the bidding of those giving orders, who in turn remain unaffected by the brutal goings-on. Nowhere does the script mention a specific party but the props clearly point to one direction. It is a line that was previously taken in political films as old as Sandesham, and as recent as Kotthu. What lets Chaver stand apart though is Tinu Pappachan’s treatment of it, which is as raw as it is aesthetic. Art flows into the screen even and especially in the darkest moments. Actors effortlessly turn into performers – Kunchacko Boban admirably transitioning into a new persona (as he has been doing in many recent films), Arjun Ashokan proving to be a reliable sidekick, and Antony Varghese charming in his cameo.

Manoj KU – the unforgettable father figure in Thingalazhcha Nishchayam, Sajin Gopu – the gang leader in Romancham, and Joy Mathew himself make the cast of varied characters getting involved in a crime. Sangita, cast as a veteran party leader and called ‘teacher’, ends up a sad stereotype of a powerful woman leader, the few scenes she gets in the end looking like a hastily-added afterthought.