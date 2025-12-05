Caught with no option, MP Shafi Parambil distances himself from Rahul Mamkootathil

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Congress leader and Vadakara MP Shafi Parambil on Thursday, December 4, claimed that he does not hold a position different from the Congress party regarding Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who has been accused of rape and sexual misconduct by multiple women. Shafi’s statement came shortly after the party expelled Rahul from its primary membership.

His remarks follow intense criticism that he had supported Rahul’s bid to become the Youth Congress State President and that he protected Rahul despite the allegations. “I have never allowed my personal friendship with Rahul to influence my politics. My connection with him has always been solely through the party,” Shafi told the media.

“I do not have any independent stance or decision outside the party on such matters. I am a committed party member. This decision was taken collectively after discussions, and I can confidently say that no other party would likely make such a decision.”

Shafi’s decision to distance himself from Rahul comes after two FIRs were filed against the latter alleging rape. Shafi; who is widely known as Rahul’s mentor in the party, has refrained from criticising him or questioning him. Till the FIRs were registered, Shafi would often cite lack of official complaints, almost like veiled support to Rahul.

On December 3, MA Shahanas—Director and Chief Editor of Macbeth Publication and a Youth Congress member—wrote on Facebook that she had informed Shafi, then the Youth Congress President, that appointing Rahul as his successor would endanger women party workers. She alleged that her concerns were dismissed and mocked. Responding to this, Shafi said he had not received any written complaint about Rahul.

The Congress expelled Rahul soon after the Thiruvananthapuram Principal Sessions Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea in the first FIR registered against him.

The Kerala police currently have two FIRs against Rahul: the first, filed on November 28, accusing him of rape and causing miscarriage, based on a survivor’s complaint; and the second, filed on December 3, alleging rape.

The first formal complaint was submitted on November 27, when the survivor approached Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Based on her statement, the Valiyamala police registered an FIR the next day, charging Rahul with rape, causing miscarriage without consent, criminal intimidation, and offences related to the unauthorised recording and sharing of private images.

In August, Rahul had resigned as Youth Congress President after Malayalam TV channels aired multiple audio clips and chat records in which women accused him of coercion and misconduct. Despite the allegations, he continued to be active in local body poll campaigns in Palakkad until the FIR was filed, after which he absconded.