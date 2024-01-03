Can Kerala achieve financial stability as federalism weakens, experts weigh in

Kerala’s Minister for Finance KN Balagopal is contemplating presenting the annual state budget in January 2024, to ensure its passage before the general elections. However, the budget, being presented when the state is experiencing acute financial distress, is unlikely to see announcement of new projects.

This is because of the stance taken by the Union government that loans by Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), which drives infrastructure development, are the onus of the state and it cannot borrow anymore, according to reports. Off-budget borrowings by KIIFB and the Kerala Social Security Pension Ltd (KSSPL) have for long faced red flags by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

The state is in need of additional tax resources but the hike in taxes and duties last year was a cause of heartburn and it is unlikely that the state would burden citizens with a similar exercise in an election year. How the state would prioritise welfare spending amidst the crisis is another question.

The state government has squarely blamed the Union government, which allegedly defaulted on payments due to the state, for escalating its financial troubles. It also moved the Supreme Court in December 2023 arguing that the action violated fiscal federalism.