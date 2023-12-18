Blue Hair: How a Malayalam film, shot like a vlog, casually exposes everyday prejudices

Before you are pulled into the intricacies of the plot of Blue Hair, a new Malayalam film, you have to wonder about the casualness with which its lead character Sidhu, a vlogger, sitting inside his bedroom, switches on a phone camera and speaks to an audience like it is a living room conversation with his friends. Blue Hair or Neelamudi begins with Sidhu opening his selfie camera and talking, it would seem, without a script, freely and casually even through a change of clothes. The film follows this format through its 78 minute duration, a selfie camera apparently capturing the characters coming and going. The rawness of it almost takes your attention away from the core issue that the film so smoothly leads you to, until it is all you could think about.

Blue Hair, without having to spell it out or even lean on a heightened piece of music, paints unforgettable images of oppression, especially coming from the people one thought of as friends. “We had to make a mark, get an identity with the first film we made. This is a script written for the new times we live in, using the language of new media, a visual language that people today can connect to. And the caste, colour, and gender issues we talk about are our politics,” says Sharath Kumar V, the director of the film, a little after it was screened at the International Film Festival of Kerala.

The vlog format is only for the eyes of the viewer. Behind the screen, Goutham Mohandas worked with his camera to make it all look like it is shot on a phone, while only two sequences – on a bike and in a car – were. Sreenath TV, playing the vlogger, has written the screenplay with Harikrishnan P. The film follows the lives of four friends – Sidhu (Sreenath), Paari (Majeed P Haneefa), Kannan alias Adima (Subramanyan), and Sony (Adhithya Baby) – through blogs made by Sidhu. This can be anything from a day shopping at the expense of Kannan’s scholarship money or celebrating Sidhu’s birthday by cooking together. On the surface, it all seems like fun and friendly gatherings, the gang pulling each other’s legs the way friends do. But prejudices have a way of rising to the surface in the most casual conversation.