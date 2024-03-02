Kerala

BJP’s first list of candidates in Kerala include Suresh Gopi, Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Union MInister Rajeev Chandrasekhar will contest from Thiruvananthapuram, a seat currently held by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.
TNM Staff

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Saturday, March 2, announced its candidates for 12 constituencies in Kerala.  BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde announced the first list of candidates for  195 constituencies across the country in a press meet held at New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to contest from Varanasi constituency.

Former Rajya Sabha MP and actor Suresh Gopi will contest from Thrissur. He had earlier contested from the constituency in 2019 general elections as well as the 2021 Assembly elections. 

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar will contest from Thiruvananthapuram, a seat held by Shashi Tharoor of Indian National Congress. Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, who is currently a Rajya Sabha member, will contest from Attingal. 

The BJP has also fielded Anil Antony, Congress veteran AK Antony’s son, from Pathanamthitta. 

Here is the list of candidates for the 12 constituencies in Kerala:

  1. Suresh Gopi - Thrissur

  2. ML Ashwini - Kasargode

  3. C Raghunath - Kannur

  4. Praphulkrishnan - Vadakara

  5. MT Ramesh - Kozhikode

  6. Dr M Abdul Salam - Malappuram

  7. Nivedita Subramanian - Ponnani

  8. C Krishnakumar - Palakkad

  9. Sobha Surendran - Alappuzha

  10. Anil Antony - Pathanamthitta

  11. V Muraleedharan - Attingal

  12. Rajeev Chandrasekhar - Thiruvananthapuram 


Read: Behind Suresh Gopi's bid to win Thrissur for BJP, philanthropy and realpolitik

Kerala
Lok Sabha
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

