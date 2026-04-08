BJP not a factor in Kerala Assembly polls, says Shashi Tharoor

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Expressing strong confidence ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday, April 7, asserted that the United Democratic Front (UDF) is headed for a “fairly clear-cut win”, citing widespread anti-incumbency against the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) government and growing public desire for change.

Dismissing the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) prospects in the state, Tharoor termed it a “zero-seat party” in the Kerala Assembly at present. “If at all they manage to get one, two or even three seats, it will be nothing short of a miracle. They are not a factor in government formation,” he said.

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his frequent rallies in Kerala, Tharoor said the BJP’s national appeal does not translate into state-level gains. “People know he is not going to be the Chief Minister here. So whatever little gains the BJP may get in parliamentary elections are irrelevant when it comes to deciding who will govern Kerala,” he remarked.

He further urged voters not to “waste” anti-incumbency votes on the BJP. “If people want change, they should vote for the UDF so that we can form a strong and effective government with a convincing majority,” he said.

On governance issues, Tharoor questioned the LDF government’s claims of progress, including housing and infrastructure development. He said previous UDF governments, including the one led by former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, had delivered comparable or better results. He also pointed out that key projects like the Vizhinjam port were initiated under UDF rule, despite earlier opposition from the Left.

Referring to disaster management, including issues in Wayanad, Tharoor said accountability must lie with the ruling government. “When disasters occur, it is the responsibility of the state government. They have access to multiple relief funds and mechanisms. The question must be asked—what have they done?” he said, while noting that opposition parties like the Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League had voluntarily contributed to relief efforts.

Addressing the ongoing tensions in West Asia, Tharoor said India should take a proactive role in advocating peace. “The conflict is affecting not just the region but countries like India that depend on energy supplies. India must be a strong voice for peace,” he said, while welcoming any diplomatic outreach by the Prime Minister to regional leaders.

When asked about the possibility of becoming Chief Minister, Tharoor dismissed the idea as hypothetical. “The Congress has a clear process. After elections, elected MLAs and the party leadership decide. I am not a candidate, but I will always be available to assist whoever takes on the responsibility,” he said.

The Kerala Assembly elections are set to take place on April 9, with results to be declared on May 4.