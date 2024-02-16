Biju Menon makes the best of the plot, but Thundu fails to entertain

The sharp glances directed at each other, a momentary black and white flashback, and a whole lot of suggestive music give you the impression that the animosity between Baby and Shibin, characters played by Biju Menon and Shine Tom Chacko in Thundu, has deep roots. By the end of the film, you’d still be waiting to understand what on earth their problem is, because the compact explanation towards the end of the film could at best be the answer to ‘why did Tom chase Jerry’. But the bigger question plaguing you would be, what was the point of the whole film?

Directed by Riyas Shereef, the movie is an apparent police comedy revolving around Baby John, a troubled constable. Biju Menon in police uniform may bring back the image of one of his most powerful performances as Koshy, the oppressed man whose aggressiveness is controlled by the uniform he wears, in Ayyappanum Koshiyum. But Baby is a world away from Koshy; even the brief foray into a sad past appears disconnected and obscure in a script that tries to pass off a petty police rivalry as a comedy of errors. Riyas has co-written the script with Kannappan.

Biju Menon, an actor known for masterfully handling a variety of characters, from plain vindictive to unintentionally funny, does his best in a role he can do little about. What is he to do if the first laugh is expected to come from the accident he creates by ramming a rickshaw into a scooter and the earful he gets from the injured man’s mother. You realise that the script is filled with such ‘jokes’ from the funny tone of the music, an element that grabs more attention than any of the lead actors.