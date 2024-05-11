Bigg Boss Malayalam in a row after ex-contestant alleges harassment by Asianet employees

In the interview, Akhil also gave hints about the people in Asianet he was referring to. He said that one of them was accused of sexual harassment by an ex-employee of the channel. However, he cleared host Mohanlal of any involvement, stating that the superstar had no stake in any of this.

Akhil’s allegations raised controversy about the show, with several ex-contestants including women, demanding proof. While some of them acknowledged that the show is exploitative without going into details, many others said that Akhil’s statements about the harassment put them in a bad light and that he must clarify his accusations to clear the air.

In the meantime, two women came forward on social media and shared their negative experiences with Bigg Boss Malayalam and Asianet’s senior management. One woman said in a video that though she wanted to participate in Bigg Boss, she did not know how to get in. “I reached out to a friend of mine in the media regarding this, and the channel informed me that I would need to make some adjustments, possibly in the form of money or sexual favours. I stopped trying to go on the show after that,” she alleged.

The other woman said on her Instagram live that she had auditioned to be on Bigg Boss Malayalam and had made it to the final round of the process. She alleged that the questions posed in the audition were inappropriate and superfluous and that she believes she was not chosen because she did not cosy up to the panel. She also added that one of the interviewers, an Asianet employee, used to call and message her at odd hours and for no apparent reason. She also posted a few screenshots of this person's messages.

BBMS6 has been garnering attention for all the wrong reasons from the beginning, including homophobic remarks made by a contestant named Abhishek Sreekumar and the physical assault on Sijo John by his fellow contestant Asi Rocky, who was later removed from the show.

When TNM reached out to a senior ranking official at Asianet for a response, he said that the show has always been embroiled in such controversies. “Bigg Boss is always prone to controversy in whichever language the show is run in. Furthermore, in this day of social media, anyone can say anything. We don’t have time to address every accusation against us, and we also don’t have any plans to do so,” he clarified.