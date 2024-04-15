Bigg Boss Malayalam: Mohanlal’s show is progressive in words, regressive in actions

This is not the first time that Bigg Boss Malayalam has aired problematic statements. This season itself has been under the scanner from the start for sexism, normalising hypermasculinity, and the usage of abusive language. A contestant was evicted from the house only a few weeks ago for physically assaulting another contestant during an argument.

A problematic show with no checks and balances

Bigg Boss Malayalam has had a history of bringing in contestants who profess problematic ideas and behave aggressively. Asi Rocky, a contestant from the current season was evicted on the spot after he physically assaulted fellow contestant Sijo, who then had to undergo reparative surgery.

A similar instance occurred in the second season of Bigg Boss Malayalam, which was discontinued due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Rajith Kumar, a contestant who justified his sexist, queerphobic remarks with pseudo-science, smeared crushed green chilli on a fellow contestant Reshma Rajan. He was expelled from the show but was welcomed with open arms by fans who flouted Covid to receive him at the Nedumbassery Airport in Kochi.

In the third season of the show, couple contestants Firoz Khan and Sajina made several misogynist remarks, threatening another female contestant with character assassination. They were subsequently evicted.

Last year, Bigg Boss Malayalam winner Akhil Marar compared a contestant Sagar Surya to Madhu, a man belonging to the tribal community who was lynched to death by a mob. Despite the submission of a complaint by Dhisha Kerala, Akhil Marar was let off by the show with a warning by the host after he tendered an apology. There were also complaints against Akhil for his statements normalising domestic abuse and passing it off as “routine marital discord”, but he continued in the show and eventually emerged winner.

Robin Radhakrishnan, another ex-contestant of the show was also evicted for physically assaulting Riyas Salim. But Robin, known for his aggressive behaviour, received roaring support from fans just like Akhil Marar and Rejith Kumar did. In fact, the support for Robin and Rejith made Bigg Boss bring both of them back into the house for a week in the last season to “spice things up” despite them being evicted from their respective seasons for physical assault.

What can be seen here is a consistent lack of accountability by the showrunners and host Mohanlal, who pass off toxicity and regressiveness as mere “game strategy”.

Who should take accountability?

Jeet, who handles the Instagram queer community page ‘Yes, we exist’, told TNM that certain sections of Rule 6 of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995 can be applied to punish queerphobia. The Act mandates that no programme should be aired on TV which attacks religions or communities or maligns or slanders any individual in person or certain groups.

The promotion of queerphobia and hypermasculinity has a lasting impact on impressionable audiences. Despite contestants like Rocky, Robin, and Rejith being evicted, statements from the show are reinforced by “fans” on social media as videos amped up with “mass” background music. This, in turn, creates a demand for more toxicity, leading to a repetition in the contestant selection pattern season after season.

When transgressions occur from contestants and criticism builds, host Mohanlal is seen to iron them out by equating the show to life itself, calling it a “reflection of the real world.” Many viewers call this an attempt to reinforce the show’s relevance, while in effect, neither the host nor the showrunners take responsibility for enabling problematic content.

Athira Sujatha, an avid viewer of the show, told TNM that Endemol Shine and Asianet have a clear strategy while inviting certain people to the show. “Malayalis are yet to see Bigg Boss as a game show. Calling a homophobic, transphobic person to the show is a clear choice by the channel and the distribution company. It is to capitalise on the growing population of meninists and incels out there,” she said.

Dhisha’s complaint urges Asianet and Disney Hotstar to take accountability and use the show to promote acceptance and inclusivity. “We understand the importance of creative expression and artistic freedom, but it should not come at the expense of perpetuating harm and discrimination,” the complaint reads.

Hotstar says that they have a monitoring panel to flag offensive material related to gender, race, sexual orientation, and religion among others, and that a meeting is held between the panel and minority rights advocates to discuss issues. TNM has written to Disney Hotstar and production company Endemol Shine which backs Bigg Boss to remove the episode in which Abhishek Sreekumar made the said homophobic statements. This article will be updated as and when we receive a response.