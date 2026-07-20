BDS student Nithin Raj’s death: Kerala police arrests key accused professor Ram

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The Kerala Crime Branch on Monday, July 20, arrested MK Ram, the key accused in the death of BDS student Nithin Raj, from Kodagu in Karnataka. He was subsequently brought to Kannur. Ram had been absconding since the case was registered, and his arrest came a week after the Supreme Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea on July 13. Ram was the former Head of the Department of Dental Anatomy in Anjarakandy Dental College in Kannur, where Nithin was studying.

Ram was arrested three months after the death of Dalit student Nithin Raj, who was studying in the first year of BDS at Anjarakandy Dental College in Kannur. Following Nithin's death, his family alleged that he had been subjected to continuous psychological abuse and harassment by Ram, leading to the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against him.

Speaking to the media after the arrest, Nithin's father Rajan said, "While this news brings us happiness, there are other accused persons who also need to be arrested. Only then will we get justice."

On July 13, the Supreme Court rejected Ram's anticipatory bail plea. A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta observed that a clear message must be sent that teachers cannot humiliate or insult students. Ram had approached the apex court after the Thalassery Sessions Court and the Kerala High Court dismissed his anticipatory bail applications.

Nithin Raj died by suicide on April 10 after falling from the fifth floor of a campus building. An audio recording he shared before his death allegedly revealed that he had been subjected to prolonged caste-based harassment. According to the allegations, he faced public humiliation in classrooms, threats over his internal assessment marks, and derogatory remarks about his mother.

Ram has been booked for abetment of suicide under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and for offences under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Earlier, the police also arrested the fourth accused, Saurav Kumar, a loan app telecaller from Noida, for allegedly harassing Nithin over the repayment of short-term loans.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.