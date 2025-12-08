‘Avalkoppam’: Solidarity pours in for survivor after Dileep acquitted in sexual assault case

Messages of solidarity with the hashtag Avalkkoppam (we stand with her) began pouring in on social media soon after the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court acquitted actor Dileep on December 8 in the sexual assault case of a prominent woman actor.

The court found the first six accused guilty on multiple counts, including rape.

The survivor has not responded to the developments yet.

The term Avalkoppam was first launched by the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) in 2017 to express solidarity with the survivor.

WCC members, including actors Rima Kallingal, Parvathy Thiruvothu, and Ramya Nambeesan, expressed their solidarity with the survivor with the hashtag Avalkoppam.