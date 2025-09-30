Athulya death: Court cancels husband Satheesh’s anticipatory bail, arrested

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.



Weeks after the death of Athulya, a 30-year-old Malayali woman who died by suicide in Sharjah allegedly due to spousal abuse, the Kerala Crime Branch has arrested her husband, Satheesh Sankar (40). The arrest followed the Principal Sessions Court in Kollam cancelling Satheesh’s anticipatory bail on Monday, September 29.

Athulya was found dead at her home in Rolla, Sharjah, on July 18, just hours after sending her sister a voice note describing years of physical and emotional abuse by Satheesh. Following her death, multiple videos surfaced showing him verbally and physically assaulting her. On August 31, another video emerged in which Satheesh could be seen threatening to kill her. According to reports, Athulya’s family submitted this video in court, leading to the present action.

The court noted that the abetment of suicide charge against Satheesh would stand.

In earlier media interactions, Satheesh admitted to physically assaulting his wife, attempting to justify it as being done “out of love.” Athulya’s family, however, alleged foul play in her death and filed a police complaint in Kerala. Police have booked Satheesh under multiple charges, including murder, cruelty against women, voluntarily causing hurt, causing grievous hurt with dangerous weapons, and dowry harassment.

Satheesh returned to Kerala from Sharjah on August 10. He was detained at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport by Valiyathura police and handed over to Thekkumbhagam police, where the case had been registered. He was later released on bail the same day.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726