New video shows Athulya’s husband threatening to kill her, family submits it to court

Weeks after the death of Athulya, a 30-year-old woman from Kerala’s Kollam who was living in Sharjah, a new video has surfaced showing her husband threatening to kill her. The video, aired on Malayalam news channels, has now been submitted to court by Athulya’s family.

In the clip, her husband Satheesh Sankar (40) is seen hurling abusive words at Athulya before saying, “I know how to finish you, I will kill you and go to jail.” Athulya responds, “Finish me. I endured all this for the past ten years. I have nothing more to face in my life.” Though the assault itself is not visible, her cries following physical violence can be heard on the recording.

According to reports, the Kollam district principal court has ordered a forensic examination of the video. Satheesh, who is the prime accused in the case, is currently out on anticipatory bail.

Athulya was found dead at her home in Rolla, Sharjah, on July 18. Hours earlier, she had sent her sister a voice note describing years of physical and emotional abuse at the hands of her husband. After her death, several videos emerged showing Satheesh verbally and physically abusing her. In a shocking admission to the media two days later, Satheesh acknowledged beating his wife but attempted to justify it as being “out of love.”

Following her death, Athulya’s family filed a complaint with Thekkumbhagam police in Kollam, alleging foul play. Police have booked Satheesh under charges of murder, cruelty against women, voluntarily causing hurt, grievous hurt with dangerous weapons, and dowry harassment.

Meanwhile, Satheesh lost his job in Sharjah after the case came to light and returned to Kerala on August 10. He was detained at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport by Valiyathura police and handed over to Thekkumbhagam police, but was released on bail later that day.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726