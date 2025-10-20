Atheist group in Kerala argues no evidence to prove Genocide in Gaza

In response, Haskar cited the number of deaths in Palestine to state that it is indeed a genocide. “When we realise that between 65,000 and 70,000 people, including 17,000 to 20,000 children, were killed in a location measuring 40 km in length and 10 km in width, no one can deny that it is a genocide. Anyone who disagrees can only be looked upon with fear,” he said. He also cited the UN report that classified the events as genocide.

Ravichandran then accused the UN of acting as a communal body, and said, “If a notion that the moon was split in two and then glued together is presented in the parliament or a panchayat, it may not be accepted. But it could be accepted [in the UN]. It is unfortunately an international body that normalises communalism. ”

Another esSENSE Global member, Dr Arif Hussain Theruvath, who received the group’s Free Thinker of the Year award, thanked the audience and esSENSE Global for standing with Israel and exposing the pro-Palestinians. “It was not easy to stand for the right of Israel, for their self-determination, and to expose all the Hamas supporters who ignore the horrors of October 7, and don’t even mention the names of all those hostages getting murdered in Gaza. But the only thing that made me stand firm was to stand by the evidence. It is a simple thing, to stand by reason and evidence,” he said.

He continued, “Save Palestine from Hamas, and save the world from violent jihadi Islamism. Save Nigeria, Sudan, Afghanistan, Iraq, and all those people around us suffering these atrocities.”