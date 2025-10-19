Atheist event in Kochi disrupted briefly as man walks in with gun

Litmus 25, an event organised by atheist group Essence Global at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Kochi, was temporarily halted for over an hour on Sunday, October 19, following concerns over a delegate turning up with a gun. Police detained the person from Udayamperoor near Tripunithura for attending the event with a licensed firearm.

According to reports, the man carried the weapon for self-defence as his father is a witness in a murder case, and he had previously been attacked by the accused in the same case.

The gun scare was reported during a public debate between rationalist C Ravichandran and media commentator Sreejith Panicker. Organisers of the event called police after bouncers noticed the delegate with the weapon. After taking the man into custody, police conducted an hour-long search before letting delegates into the stadium. Delegates were frisked before restarting the event.

The evening session of Litmus 25 features writer Taslima Nasrin and Prof. T J Joseph, victim of the 2010 palm-chopping attack, as chief guests. Taslima is set to receive a lifetime achievement award at the function.

Essence Global claims its annual event ‘Litmus’ as the largest gathering of atheists. Around 14 sessions on various topics, including a debate on ‘genocide in Gaza’, is being held as part of the one-day event.