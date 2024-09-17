Anjali Menon, Aashiq Abu, Rajeev Ravi moot new association in Malayalam cinema

In the aftermath of the Hema committee report, a new association called Progressive Filmmakers’ Association has taken shape in the Malayalam film industry. Noted filmmakers Anjali Menon, Lijo Jose Pellissery, Aashiq Abu, Rajeev Ravi, and Bineesh Chandra released a statement regarding this on Monday, September 16.

“It is time to bring the Malayalam film industry up to date with modern systems, legal frameworks and collective responsibility. Rooted in the values ​​of equality, cooperation and social justice, the collective will ensure that the rights of workers and manufacturers are protected and encourage efforts to take the industry to a higher level,” the statement said.

The statement said the collective would imbibe values such as moral responsibility, structured modernisation and empowerment of workers so as to create a just workplace. “We, as crew members, are shaping this industry and have an obligation to create inclusive workplaces where workers' rights are protected, and to ensure that our enterprises are sustainable and ethical. Although not easy, this change is necessary. This can only be achieved through mutual support and solidarity. We envision a community that provides complementary tools, frameworks, guidelines, and support to carry out these responsibilities,” it added.

The statement asks for support from other filmmakers in the industry and revamp the Malayalam film industry. “Let us join together in the dream of a better future where everyone who is a part of the film industry will rise with compassion,” it reads.

Aashiq Abu, who has been vocal about issues in the Malayalam cinema industry following the release of the Hema Committee report last week, had resigned from the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) after opposing the inclusion of filmmaker and producer B Unnikrishnan. B Unnikrishnan is also the general secretary of the FEFKA, and was in the film policy committee constituted by the government of Kerala. FEFKA was earlier known as Malayalam Cinema Technicians Association or MACTA.