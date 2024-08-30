Hema Committee: Director Aashiq Abu quits FEFKA over disappointing response to report

Filmmaker Aashiq Abu, who has been vocal about issues in the Malayalam cinema industry following the release of the Hema Committee report last week, resigned from the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) on Friday, August 30. Merely two days ago, he had opposed the inclusion of filmmaker and producer B Unnikrishnan, who is also the general secretary of the FEFKA, in the film policy committee constituted by the government of Kerala.

Aashiq was also critical of FEFKA's delayed response to the Hema Committee report, which revealed, among other shocking practices, the prevelance of sexual harassment in Malayalam cinema. In his resignation letter, he wrote that even the delayed response from the FEFKA was “disappointingly cliche”.

The FEFKA, an organisation of technicians who work in the film industry, is an umbrella association of 21 trade unions, including the Directors Union. Aashiq has been its member ever since it was formed in October 2009. He was also an executive member of the FEFKA Directors Union and has taken part in a few executive meetings.

Detailing his experience with the FEFKA, Aashiq wrote about an incident in 2012 when he approached the organisation after allegedly not receiving payment from a film's producer. However, he said that they demanded 20% of the half-payment that the producer eventually gave, which he found to be unfair. Aashiq had an argument with the FEFKA president director Sibi Malayil over it. "On top of collecting the subscription fees and levies, it was unfair to ask for a commission of 20%" he argued. He had distanced himself from the association after that, Aashiq said.

In the Hema Committee report is a section critiquing the formation of the FEFKA, replacing the Malayalam Cine Technicians Association (MACTA), after a controversy involving actor Dileep and a director broke out. Dileep had allegedly taken Rs 40 lakh to act in a film by a director but three years later, refused to work in the film unless the director was changed. The director approached the MACTA, which stood by him.

Vinayan, another filmmaker, was then heading the MACTA. He has alleged for years that Dileep worked to have the MACTA dissolved and set up the FEFKA in its place, with people who'd favour him. After this, Vinayan faced an illegal ban in the film industry, and actors were asked to not work with him. He approached the Competition Commission of India against the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (A.M.M.A.) and the FEFKA for denying him work. The Commission ruled in his favour. The A.M.M.A. and the FEFKA appealed against the verdict, taking their case to the Supreme Court. But the top court upheld the Commission's judgement and they had to pay compensation to Vinayan.

In a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan written two days ago, Vinayan detailed the chain of events to explain why Unnikrishnan – who was found guilty of denying work opportunities to him – should not be in the government's film policy committee. Aashiq Abu came out in support of Vinayan, making the same demand.