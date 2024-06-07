What it means to watch Manthan, the 1976 film funded by 50,000 farmers, in 2024

Naseeruddin as Bhola has a longer arc to cross, transforming from the rebel, untrusty of the city folk, to becoming the biggest supporter of the cause. Emotional and quick-tempered, Bhola explodes with rage when he describes the oppression of his caste by the likes of the sarpanch. Like a true leader, he guides the others to turn away from the oppressors and take control when there is a chance. His words and deeds could reflect those of the many reformers who fought the caste system through the decades, before and after Manthan.

That is another takeaway, the timelessness of the theme, though it is a sad outcome of the unchanging attitudes of the privileged towards the non-privileged, time after time. That the oppressed could still relate to the blatant bias depicted on screen, without having to look too far into the past, is a reality that Manthan should remind you of, and have your heads hang in shame. But Shyam Benegal’s movie, after letting you in on the real world troubles, where nothing comes easy, gives a flicker of hope in the last possible minute, that you preciously wrap up and take home with you.