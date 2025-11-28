After 800 pedestrian deaths, Kerala to cancel licences for zebra-crossing violators

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

With more than 800 pedestrians losing their lives on Kerala’s roads so far this year, the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has announced a major crackdown on drivers violating pedestrian safety norms, especially at zebra crossings. Shockingly, nearly 50 per cent of those killed were senior citizens, underscoring rising concerns over road safety and driver indiscipline.

On Thursday, November 27, the MVD pointed out that numerous two-wheeler and four-wheeler drivers have shown little respect for pedestrian rights, often failing to slow down near zebra crossings. Many vehicles are seen parked directly on pedestrian crossings or even on footpaths, defeating the very purpose of such safety measures.

This, officials say, reflects a “dangerous driving culture” that puts vulnerable road users at grave risk.

As per law, drivers must slow down and stop at least three metres before the zebra crossing if a pedestrian is seen waiting at the edge. However, authorities note that most drivers instead maintain or increase speed, forcing pedestrians to run or hesitate, often leading to fatal consequences.

“Courtesy to pedestrians and the ability to anticipate their movement is a key criterion to retain a driving licence,” the MVD release stated.

In compliance with a directive from the Kerala High Court, the MVD has ordered stringent enforcement of pedestrian protection laws. Officers have been authorised to cancel the driving licences of those who violate pedestrian safety rules at zebra crossings.

In addition to licence cancellation, violators will face legal action under Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act, which carries a fine of Rs 2,000. Drivers parking or stopping vehicles on zebra crossings will also face penalties from both the police and the MVD.

The department has urged the public to report violations and called for greater civic responsibility, emphasising that ensuring pedestrian safety is a collective duty, not just a legal compulsion.