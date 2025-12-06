Actor Rini George files complaint after death threats in Rahul Mamkootathil’s name

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Actor and former journalist Rini Ann George, who previously spoke out about a young politician’s sexual misconduct, alleges that she has received life threats from anonymous individuals. Rini filed a complaint with the Paravoor police on Saturday, December 6, stating that two suspicious individuals appeared at her home on December 5.

One of them allegedly threatened to kill her, mentioning the name of expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who has been absconding after a woman submitted a complaint of rape and forceful abortion against him.

Explaining the incident, Rini told TNM that an unknown man tried to open the gate of her house at around 9 or 9.30 on the night of December 5. “When we approached the gate, he disappeared. Later, at around 10 pm, someone else came and made a lot of noise. He threatened to kill me if I spoke about Rahul Mamkootathil and made several other obscene comments. When we tried to confront him, he ran away.” Rini said.

Rini further said that she has been facing cyber harassment ever since she spoke about the sexual misconduct she encountered from a young politician. However, she stated that this is the first instance in which someone has attempted to come to her house. "I consider this a serious situation; they came to my house and threatened me," she said.

Rini’s family complained on December 6, and currently, the Paravoor police are conducting an inquiry. “There is one shop near my house, and it has a CCTV camera. So the police are checking it,” she told TNM.

It was on August 20 that Rini first told the media about a young political leader from Kerala who sent her sexually coloured messages and invited her to a hotel room. Stating that the incident happened nearly three and a half years ago, she did not name the politician, but said that his dismissive attitude could be summed up through his words, “Who cares?”

Her statement got linked to Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who used the same phrase when the media asked him about earlier allegations against him.

Soon after, writer Honey Bhaskaran also came forward, alleging that Rahul had once sent her obscene messages, which she ignored. She further claimed that she later learned he had told Congress colleagues that she was interested in him.

Amid these accusations, a Malayalam television channel released a voice recording, allegedly of a conversation between Rahul and an anonymous woman. In the clip, the man purported to be Rahul is heard discussing her pregnancy and expressing concern that the paternity of the child would create problems for him. Rahul denied the allegation, calling the clip “doctored”.

Subsequently, screenshots of sexually explicit chats, purportedly sent by Rahul to a woman member of Congress, also began circulating online. The string of revelations led the Congress party to suspend him and ask him to step down from all party positions, including his post as Kerala Youth Congress President.

On December 3, Congress expelled him from the party.

The Kerala police have currently registered two FIRs against Rahul for rape and miscarriage. He has been absconding ever since the first FIR was registered, based on a woman’s complaint to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on November 27.