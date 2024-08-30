Actor Jayasurya booked in second case of sexual assault

Malayalam actor Jayasurya has been booked in a second case of sexual assault by the Kerala police, on Friday, August 30. The case has been registered at the Karamana police station in Thiruvananthapuram, based on a complaint filed by an actor alleging that Jayasurya sexually assaulted her at a film set in Thodupuzha.

Speaking to TNM, Karamana police said that a first information report (FIR) has been registered under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A day ago, on August 29, Jayasurya was booked by the Cantonment police station in Thiruvananthapuram, based on a complaint filed by another survivor, who alleged that he assaulted her during a film shoot in the state secretariat. She had also filed six other complaints, including one against CPI(M) MLA and actor M Mukesh, who was also booked by the police.

The cases are being filed after the release of the redacted Hema Committee report last week, which shed light on the rampant misogyny and abuse of power in the Malayalam film industry. The report has triggered another #MeToo wave in Kerala, and many women went on to name several prominent actors and directors as perpetrators.