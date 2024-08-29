Actor Jayasurya booked for sexual assault

Malayalam actor Jayasurya has been booked by the Kerala police for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman. The first information report (FIR) has been registered at the Cantonment police station in Thiruvananthapuram, based on a complaint filed by the survivor. She has also filed six other complaints, including one against CPI(M) MLA and actor M Mukesh. He has also been booked by the police. According to police sources, Jayasurya has been booked under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Jayasurya is the fourth person from the Malayalam cinema industry to be booked for sexual harassment in the last week, following director Ranjith, and actors Siddique and Mukesh.

The cases are being filed after the release of the redacted Hema Committee report last week, which shed light on the rampant misogyny and abuse of power in the Malayalam film industry. The report has triggered another #MeToo wave in Kerala, and many women went on to name several prominent actors and directors as perpetrators.