Activists allege tribespeople turned into spectacle at expo, Folklore Academy denies

The controversy erupted after photographs appeared on social media. Tribal rights activists compared it to a human zoo and claimed that it was an insult to the communities.

Dinu Veyil, a Dalit and gender rights activist, said it was an injustice to tribal communities. “There were two exhibitions at Keraleeyam, one on women who were torch bearers of Kerala development. Why didn’t anyone think of bringing them in person and making them sit there?” asked Dinu while participating in a panel discussion on Mathrubhumi news channel. He also said the tribespeople were forced to stay in the huts for seven days but were paid only Rs 1000 per day, which is nothing but social exploitation.

Dhanya Raman, a tribal rights activist, called for the resignation of Kerala Folklore Academy Chairman OS Unnikrishnan, saying it was demeaning. She also asked why no tribal art form or artist was given a space on the main venue, which had the presence of actors, Mammooty, Mohanlal and Sobhana during the inaugural function.

Commenting on the use of a photograph depicting Mannans in their traditional dress used for Mannan Koothu, by some social media users to criticise the event, Anu Pappachan, writer and critic, said the comparison with costumes in Bamboo Boys, a film criticised for stereotyping tribespeople, was not factual. The costume has been used by Mannan koothu performers before, she said on Facebook.

“If they were brought to Keraleeyam for seven days to introduce and invigorate their art form and help them gain some income from it, this is not the way to do it. Rather than making them mere objects to be gawked at, and mere selfies for visitors, they should have been given an opportunity to present it in the main stage after providing decent remuneration.

Folklore Academy Chairperson OS Unnikrishnan said the event was not created to display tribespeople but to showcase their art forms. ¨Aadimam Gothra Bhoomika was a major attraction at Keraleeyam. Now, all people from these communities do not live in houses as portrayed, they don’t wear these types of clothes, Kerala has developed and moved forward. They are wearing their traditional attire only to perform their art forms. When one group performs others will take rest. Aadhimam is a reinstallation of the history and heritage of a population,¨ he said.