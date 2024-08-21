‘A powerful lobby still exists in the Malayalam film industry’: Parvathy reacts to Hema Committee report

The Kerala government has, meanwhile, said that no suo motu cases will be taken and cases will be registered only if the survivors file complaints. When asked if filing a police complaint is an option to the survivors, Parvathy said that if women have to come forward, there must be assurance from the government that action will be taken.

Stating that there are very few cases which found justice, including the 2017 actor assault case, Parvathy said, “If the government is expecting those who have deposed to come forward, they also have to put together some form of action that will place our trust better in them, in terms of how justice is sped up in order to play. The trust is just not there anymore. I don't think that any of the women who have spoken up will believe that going to the police or filing FIR [will yield results] because what ensues after that is years and years of slut shaming in the media.”

She also slammed those who ask about the names of the perpetrators by asking, “What exactly are you going to do with that information? And when that information does come out or somebody does take a case against them, will you protect them? Will you protect them from online trolling and attacks? Will you protect them and give them work? Make sure that they are still employed because we still know as per the report that there is this unsaid ban on people who do speak up… Are you asking it for your own amusement or voyeuristic pleasures?”