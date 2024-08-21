‘A powerful lobby still exists in the Malayalam film industry’: Parvathy reacts to Hema Committee report

The heavily redacted version of the Justice Hema Committee report was released on August 19, detailing various offences, including sexual assault, within the Malayalam film industry. In an exclusive interview to TNM, actor Parvathy Thiruvothu, a key member of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), said that the Kerala government must give assurance they will provide all help, if women come forward to file complaints against sexual harassers in the film industry.
The Hema Committee report, which scrutinized gender issues in Malayalam cinema, unveiled disturbing realities within the industry. It highlighted the pervasive control of a powerful lobby, consisting of influential producers, directors, and actors, which perpetuates a culture of silence and abuse. The report revealed that sexual harassment is widespread, with many women being subjected to unwanted advances, coercion, and exploitation under the guise of career advancement.
Parvathy asserted that a ‘lobby’ exists within the Malayalam film industry. “The mafia mentioned in the report is still there. For instance, before I resigned from AMMA, I recall a situation where junior artists and supporting actors were too scared to speak out because of the mafia. This isn’t just a women’s issue; men also fear retribution for speaking up. While I have seen a shift in some people, the change is not fast enough. There are still so many women losing out on work because they are associated with WCC or speak out in their own unions,” she said.
Reacting to public discourse about how no perpetrators have been named in this report, Parvathy said that the purpose of the Hema committee report was “not to name and shame” people but to bring workplace practices that would protect everybody in the industry. However, stating that finding justice is important as well, the actor assured that they would be provided the support from WCC. “If any one, who had gone and deposed in front of the Hema committee report wants to take action, there would be support. The collective has always been on the side of those who have wanted to take legal action against their perpetrators. and have always stood by them.”
The Kerala government has, meanwhile, said that no suo motu cases will be taken and cases will be registered only if the survivors file complaints. When asked if filing a police complaint is an option to the survivors, Parvathy said that if women have to come forward, there must be assurance from the government that action will be taken.
Stating that there are very few cases which found justice, including the 2017 actor assault case, Parvathy said, “If the government is expecting those who have deposed to come forward, they also have to put together some form of action that will place our trust better in them, in terms of how justice is sped up in order to play. The trust is just not there anymore. I don't think that any of the women who have spoken up will believe that going to the police or filing FIR [will yield results] because what ensues after that is years and years of slut shaming in the media.”
She also slammed those who ask about the names of the perpetrators by asking, “What exactly are you going to do with that information? And when that information does come out or somebody does take a case against them, will you protect them? Will you protect them from online trolling and attacks? Will you protect them and give them work? Make sure that they are still employed because we still know as per the report that there is this unsaid ban on people who do speak up… Are you asking it for your own amusement or voyeuristic pleasures?”