A month after Kerala techie’s death by suicide, police book RSS worker he named

A month after the suicide of a 26-year-old Kerala man triggered discussion over alleged sexual abuse at the camps of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the Ponkunnam police in Kottayam booked Nitheesh Murali, whose name figured in a suicide video note. According to reports , Nitheesh, an RSS worker, was booked under Section 377 (Unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The man, a software engineer by profession, was found dead in a lodge in Thampanoor, Thiruvananthapuram, on October 9, a day after he was reported missing from a relative’s home. Later, a scheduled Instagram post appeared on his profile, which raised serious allegations against RSS workers and RSS camps. He said he was abused in his childhood by his neighbour ‘NM’, an RSS member, and other unnamed members of the organisation, while attending their training camps.

Later, a scheduled video also appeared on his profile, where he repeated the same allegations. The video, was recorded on September 14, almost a month before the suicide. “I only realised it was abuse last year. That is the worst part. Rapists will walk away, but the suffering will continue lifelong, till death,” he said. In the video, he also mentioned that he was diagnosed with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), a mental health disorder. He alleged that the abuse he faced as a child was the reason for the disorder.

Describing the abuse he faced, allegedly at RSS camps, he warned against associating with the organisation. "There is a section of people who you should never ever interact with. They are the RSS, the so-called Sanghis. I have attended their ITC and OTC camps. They abuse children mentally, physically, and sexually,” he said in the video.

On October 13, the RSS released a press note dismissing the allegations and calling it baseless and dubious. The organisation had acknowledged the victim as a swayamsevak and his late father as a karyakartha (functionary), and stated that they have petitioned the Kottayam district police chief requesting an impartial inquiry.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726