A Gokulendran removed as PuKaSa state secretary following sexual harassment allegation

A Gokulendran, senior member of the Purogamana Kala Sahitya Sangam (PuKaSa for short), a progressive cultural and literary organisation in Kerala, has been removed from the post of state secretary, after an allegation of sexual harassment rose against him. PuKaSa has also formed a four-member panel to probe the allegation.

About a month ago, a Malayali Dalit poet reposted a MeToo statement she had made in 2021, following Gokulendran’s re-election as state secretary of PuKaSa. At the time of her initial post, Gokulendran was kept away from the activities of PuKaSa and an investigation was conducted by a panel. Later, he was told that the file was closed due to lack of proof. However, the poet said that no one had reached out to her from PuKaSa for the investigation. This time, a fresh panel has been formed with new members.