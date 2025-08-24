A Fly on the Wall: Why a filmmaker chose to chronicle a friend’s last wish

“Nilesh, Chika, and I are very aware that in a country like India where the right to live with dignity does not exist… how can there be the right to die with dignity. Of course, it is an enormous privilege and that is why it was Chika’s dream and vision and passion, whether it is in a small village or town or any place you live in, you should have the right to die with dignity and peacefully so you don’t just build up massive hospital bills and your family goes into debt and you have to die a horrible ugly death,” Shonali says to her audience at the International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK).

At noon on August 23, her film had just been screened. A certain stubbornness takes over Shonali when the filmmaker in her wakes up and has to take a call. She begs and fights with the organisers to march to the front of the hall and talk to the audience, because, she says, the whole idea of coming to Kerala has been that. She is not unkind, she thanks the organisers profusely for letting her, when they had other plans.

But the film, the filmmakers, and most importantly the protagonist of the film have a purpose – start conversations on death. Only Dignitas allowed access to anyone in the world, the other centres in Canada and the UK were open only to its citizens. Chika, who had been a successful electrical engineer, had the means to go to Zurich and book himself into Dignitas, but there should be affordable alternatives for all, Shonali says.

She had not planned to be in the film, but at the suggestion of Nilesh and her editor Tushar Ghogale, she shot herself and some of her moments with Chika, thinking that it could be a useful video diary. But later on, after Chika’s passing, they convinced her to keep footage of herself in the film, and these become some of the most emotional moments. She is a friend too, close enough to agree to do something this taxing for Chika, but breaks down in her conversations with him, in the unexpected conflicts that arise.

Chika had wanted only well-prepared interviews, where he came off as handling his illness well. He did not want the vulnerable moments in the morning, before he took his pain medications and felt better, before he dressed up and looked as healthy as the next person. In most of the film, he is that guy who walks cheerfully into rooms, sips beer with his friends, laughs easily and reminisces about the old days. But Shonali wanted it to be personal and they’d fight over it. In one scene, he can be heard raising his voice to turn off the camera.

She tells her audience that she did let him know that she was going to keep all of that footage, where Chika is caught off-guard – all the shots that were honest and interesting.

She touches on the point of his unusual, almost disturbing calmness in the face of death – Chika was performing. “Chika performed his death. I say this with the highest regard for my friend, not putting him down. By choosing the mechanism of performance it helped him overcome that enormous fear of taking that last sip,” she says. He even reminds the woman who hands him the drink that she had to ask him a question, as part of the procedure – if he knew this would kill him, if he was ready.

Unlike Chika, Shonali lets her emotions pour out in the film. In one scene she is on a glider and telling her guide about her son Ishan’s death at the age of 16 and how it had made her accept death as part of life. She identifies with Chika’s family when they say they did not want a film camera shooting his final moments, they did not want their grief to be dishonest. But when Chika postpones his first date with death by a week, they leave, and only Shonali stays back.