A drug accused & an underwear that didn’t fit: A Kerala cop recalls an unusual case

Thirty-five years ago, an Australian national was arrested from the Thiruvananthapuram airport in Kerala after he was found carrying drugs in his underwear. Less than a year later, he was convicted. His family filed an appeal in the High Court. And then came a remarkable revelation – the underwear no longer fit the accused. Had it magically shrunk or was it manufactured evidence, the question arose. The case turned out to be one of the most contentious in Kerala’s history, with several twists and turns along the way, finally ending earlier this month with an unlikely impact.Antony Raju, a Kerala Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA), was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment and disqualified from his position. His crime? Tampering with evidence in the case, on which he had worked as a junior lawyer.KK Jayamohan, who was the investigating officer in the case, sat down with TNM at his home in Thiruvananthapuram, recollecting the various phases of the case across three-and-a-half-decades. The retired police officer, for whom this was one of the most important cases of his career, considers the recent verdict a fair and just climax, albeit one served late.How the case unfoldedThe year was 1990. Jayamohan was posted as a Circle Inspector in Poonthura, a coastal village in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. On April 4, at around 6 pm, he was alerted by the airport police that a foreign national was caught with a sizeable quantity (61.5 grams) of the psychotropic drug, hashish.“Andrew Salvatore Cervelli, the Australian arrested, was barely 22 at that time,” Jayamohan recalls. “He was caught at the Thiruvananthapuram airport while on his way to take a flight to Bombay. During frisking, the airport police found the drugs on him. After their formalities, they handed him over to the Valiyathura police station, where the FIR was registered.”Jayamohan presided over the formalities at the Valiyathura station, including seizing and sealing the primary evidence – Cervelli’s underwear, blue in colour, in which he had hidden the drugs – and more than 50 other of his personal belongings..“It was fairly routine,” he adds. “Cervelli was brought before the Magistrate Court the next day and remanded. The materials seized were also submitted in front of the court at the same time.”Because drug possession was a serious offence, a Sessions court was assigned to try the case. Advocate Celine Wilfred, a well-known criminal lawyer and public prosecutor in Thiruvananthapuram, and Advocate Kunjirama Menon, an accomplished trial lawyer in the Kerala High Court, were roped in by the accused to defend him. Antony Raju was Celine’s junior lawyer at the time.Jayamohan remembers vividly the events from 35 years ago, just like they happened yesterday. “I appeared before the court for trial on December 27, 1990. As I was walking towards the courtroom, Raju abruptly stopped me and said, ‘Sir, we have planted a bomb in this case. Once it goes off, your case will disappear into thin air.’I conveyed this to our Public Prosecutor, Rajasenan, who laughingly dismissed it as a random quip.”During the trial, Advocate Menon posed a question to Jayamohan: “If I say that this underwear – presented in the evidence – doesn’t fit the accused, how would you respond?”It seemed a nonsensical question to Jayamohan, especially since he had personally taken the underwear into evidence. But unbeknownst to him at the time, what Menon suggested would ultimately snowball into one of the biggest controversies Kerala had seen in the years to come.The court convicted Cervelli to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a Rs 1 lakh fine.For Jayamohan, who was 30 at that time, this was the most prominent case of his short career.Cervelli’s defence team appealed the verdict in the Kerala High Court. Since the investigating officer wasn’t required to be present, Jayamohan was unaware of the events about to unfold in the courtroom.Cervelli’s lawyers once more brought up the point regarding the underwear not fitting him. This time around, they pressed further, requesting the court to conduct a test to examine the evidence’s validity.Jayamohan came to know of what had transpired in the court only the next day, when a regional newspaper published the court events. He was shocked, to say the least, he says.“The underwear, the news report said, was so small that it could not be pulled up beyond Cervelli’s knees! The entire case, which was built primarily around finding drugs inside the underwear, was dismissed.”Cervelli was freed of all charges and returned to Australia.A three-decade quest for truthJayamohan was also notified that the Director General of Police (DGP), Rajagopal Narayan, wanted to meet him immediately. There were murmurs that he was likely to receive a suspension order, considering that false presentation of evidence was a serious allegation.“During my commute to meet the DGP, I contemplated my whole future if I were to be suspended. I decided that I would resign from the job. My mind raced, pondering over alternative career options.”To his surprise, the DGP merely reassured him. He directed Jayamohan to file an appeal against the verdict immediately.Still, Jayamohan couldn’t shake off a nagging thought: what went wrong; what had really happened to the underwear?“The case took over a major part of my life for the next few years. I suppose I was obsessed with it… fixated on knowing what had really happened and on proving my integrity too,” Jayamohan says.He filed a petition in the High Court Vigilance. He didn’t stop there: he filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court, at his own expense.“Senior counsel Subramanian Potty, who filed the SLP on my behalf, charged Rs 25,000 for a single sitting at that time. I was earning a lot less than that during those days, but I was determined to go through with it.”The HC Vigilance appointed officer’s report validated Jayamohan’s innocence – that he hadn’t tampered with the evidence (the underwear). And in 1994, the High Court ordered the investigation to be reopened.Raju had by that time become an MLA from the Thiruvananthapuram West constituency, representing the Janadhipathya Kerala Congress, an ally of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala.“Things went haywire for the case once more. It seemed to me that several police officers were actively trying to cover up the facts of the case,” Jayamohan notes grimly.In 2002, the case was written off by a Deputy Superintendent of Police, citing lack of evidence.But right before that, Jayamohan had received a crucial piece of information from a source within the Police Department – that Cervelli, who had returned to Australia, had committed a murder along with an accomplice, Wesley John Paul. There was more to it, something that was extremely pertinent to Jayamohan’s case.In January 1996, when John Paul was questioned in relation to the murder, he revealed an important nugget of information – Cervelli had told him about the narcotics case in which he was arrested in India and got off scot-free. According to Cervelli, his family had travelled to India and bribed a court official to swap the underwear that he had worn – the primary evidence in the case – which led to the case against him being quashed..The Australian police officers recognised the seriousness of the matter, passing on John Paul’s confession to Interpol, who forwarded the same to the Central Bureau of Investigation in India, which eventually reached the DGP’s office in Kerala. However, this tip remained concealed till 2005-2006, most likely owing to external interference, Jayamohan reflects.“After the information came out, it spread like wildfire through our department. TP Senkumar, the Inspector-General of Police, summoned me to discuss the case.”The case was thus reopened, and a DYSP was assigned to reinvestigate.Jayamohan recalls with awe the events that followed. “The investigation team found an extraordinary piece of information – four months before the first trial had happened, i.e. in August 1990, the underwear had been handed over to Antony Raju from the magistrate court. It was released by the court clerk, KS Jose, and signed by Antony Raju. In December 1990, before the trial started, Antony Raju had signed the return of the material objects in the register as well.”Despite the newly discovered incriminating evidence, the courts kept the case hanging, without calling for a trial. Jayamohan reckons that Antony Raju’s political rise had a role in this.“For the next 16 years or so, the case lay in limbo. Antony Raju was summoned 29 times during this period, and he didn’t appear even once,” Jayamohan says.An unexpected visitor and a turn of eventsIn 2022, Anil Emmanuel, a journalist, visited Jayamohan to discuss the case. By that time, Jayamohan had retired. He had interacted with his fair share of journalists and become despondent about the media’s role as well. But Anil was persistent. The third time he visited Jayamohan, he came with a bunch of official documents that he had obtained from the Nedumangad Judicial Magistrate Court in Thiruvananthapuram, where the case had been buried for the last decade or so.“I was pleasantly surprised,” Jayamohan says. “Anil had obtained the documents through numerous legal applications. That impressed me; I told him: ‘now I’ll work with you’.”Anil went to the media house he had been representing at the time with the information he had collected, but they refused to publish or air it. He resigned as a form of protest and posted his findings on Facebook, which went viral, kicking off debates, with every media outlet jumping on the bandwagon.Antony Raju, meanwhile, filed a petition in the High Court of Kerala, seeking to dismiss the case, citing the failure by the magistrate court earlier in taking cognisance of the case. His petition was successful, although the judge made a formal observation: “Since the allegations made against the petitioner are quite serious, they need to be reinvestigated, and the court should make note of it.”Raju’s joy was short-lived, though.“The last twist in the case was brought on by none other than Raju himself,” Jayamohan says with a wry smile.Jayamohan thinks that Raju wasn’t satisfied with the order from the HC and wanted the case dismissed once and forever. He filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Supreme Court, requesting the same. The SC heard the PIL, but also questioned the grounds on which the case had been quashed by the High Court previously.“The SC judge ordered that the FIR be restored and that the Nedumangad Magistrate Court should hold the trial within a year.“In hindsight, Antony Raju had dug his own grave,” Jayamohan muses.The verdict, and what next for Antony RajuThe Magistrate Court found Raju guilty of criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence, and fabrication of false evidence. He was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment for criminal conspiracy, three years’ rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 10,000 for destroying evidence, and three years’ imprisonment for creating false evidence. He also received a two-year sentence in a forgery-related charge linked to the case.Raju had been in office since May 2021 and his disqualification happened with immediate effect (since the sentence exceeded two years), under the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and in accordance with established Supreme Court rulings. Besides Raju, the first accused, KS Jose, the former court employee, was also convicted and sentenced to three years’ imprisonment.TNM reached out to Antony Raju, who refused to speak on the allegations against him. “I cannot make any official comments on past events or about my sentence. But I will certainly file an appeal in the Sessions court against the verdict,” Raju told TNM.TNM also spoke to Advocate Liju V Stephen, a lawyer with more than 25 years of experience, who noted that even if Raju’s appeal was not to be upheld by the higher court, the conviction will not be changed or increased. Liju added that in such an instance, Raju’s next potential step will be to raise an appeal for a revision in the High Court of Kerala.As for Cervelli, his current status is unclear.Jayamohan is pensive as he wraps up the conversation: “I’ve often told my peers that this was a case always led by truth. Every time it appeared to be buried, it was resurrected. And I’m beyond relieved that justice has been served finally.”