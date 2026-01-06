Former Kerala Minister Antony Raju disqualified as MLA after conviction in evidence tampering case

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Former Kerala Minister Antony Raju has been disqualified as a Member of the Legislative Assembly following his conviction in a case of material evidence tampering. The conviction was delivered on Saturday by the Nedumangad Judicial First Class Magistrate Court.

Raju, who represented the Thiruvananthapuram constituency as an LDF MLA, stands disqualified under the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and in accordance with established Supreme Court rulings. Consequently, the Thiruvananthapuram Assembly seat has fallen vacant with effect from January 3, 2026.

The court sentenced Raju to three years’ imprisonment, dealing him a major legal and political setback. Since the sentence exceeds two years, the disqualification takes immediate effect. Legal experts note that even if a higher court stays the sentence, the disqualification will continue unless the conviction itself is overturned.

The magistrate court found Raju guilty of criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence, and fabrication of false evidence. He was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment for criminal conspiracy, three years’ rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 10,000 for destroying evidence, and three years’ imprisonment for creating false evidence. He also received a two-year sentence in a forgery-related charge linked to the case.

The case pertains to allegations that material evidence -- specifically a piece of underwear produced as ‘thondimuthal’ -- was tampered with to help a foreign national accused in a narcotics case evade conviction. Raju was the second accused in the case. The first accused, Jose, a court employee, was also convicted and sentenced to three years’ imprisonment.

Tension prevailed outside the court premises as a large crowd gathered to hear the verdict. Angry Congress-led UDF supporters shouted slogans and hooted at Raju as he exited the court, forcing the police to intervene and escort him to his vehicle amid difficulty.

The case dates back to 1990, when Australian national Andrew Salvatore Cervelli was arrested at Thiruvananthapuram airport for allegedly attempting to smuggle 61.5 grams of contraband concealed in his underwear. Raju, then a young lawyer at the outset of his political career, appeared as Cervelli’s counsel. Although the trial court convicted Cervelli and sentenced him to 10 years’ imprisonment, the Kerala High Court later acquitted him on appeal, observing that the underwear produced as evidence was too small to fit the accused, casting serious doubts on the prosecution’s case. Cervelli subsequently returned to Australia.

Years later, based on information received from the Australian National Central Bureau, the investigating officer approached the High Court seeking a probe into the alleged tampering of material evidence, which ultimately led to the present conviction.