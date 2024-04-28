A day after LS polls, Kerala Governor signs five pending Bills

Just a day after the conclusion of the Lok Sabha polls in the state, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Saturday, April 27, signed five bills which have been passed by the Kerala Assembly. Some of the bills that he signed were reportedly stalled for nearly two years.

Earlier, the Kerala government had approached the Supreme Court of India against the Governor to grant assent to bills cleared by the state legislature. In November 2023, SC issued notice on Kerala’s plea against the Governor's inaction to assent to bills.

SC had sought the response of the Union government and Additional Chief Secretary to the Governor. The court had underscored that the power of the Governor cannot be used to pause the legislative process of lawmaking by the state legislature. The bench also said that it would consider laying down guidelines on when a Governor can send Bills to the President.