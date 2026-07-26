24 hours inside Franco Mulakkal’s ‘Victory Adoration’ retreat

“You have goodness and blessings on one hand, and evil and curses on the other. The choice is yours,” Bishop Franco Mulakkal warned me. I had just told him that I needed to leave on the second day of his four-day retreat because of a family emergency.

“How can you be sure that your family’s situation won’t get worse when you choose to leave a place God clearly led you to?” he asked. “You couldn’t have come to the retreat in the first place if God had not specifically called you here.”

This retreat that “god led me to” was, in fact, one I had joined for journalistic purposes. It was a four-day Vijayaradhana Dhyanam (Victory Adoration Retreat), led by Franco himself, at the Christeen Retreat Centre in Kerala's Kottayam. Like many Christian retreats, it was a residential programme combining prayer services and sermons, with participants expected to set aside their regular routines and remain for its duration. I attended as one of around 15 participants.

Franco is no ordinary retreat preacher. Once the Bishop of Jalandhar, he stepped down in 2023 and now holds the honorary title of Bishop Emeritus, accorded to retired bishops. Years earlier, he had been accused of raping a nun in a case that drew national attention, and triggered unprecedented protests within the Catholic Church in India. Though he was acquitted by the Kottayam Additional Sessions Court in January 2022, the complainant later challenged the acquittal before the Kerala High Court. More than two years on, the appeal is yet to be listed for hearing.

In the meantime, Franco has begun building a new ministry around the Christeen Retreat Centre. Alongside counselling services for women and children, he says he has held six editions of the four-day Vijayaradhana retreat over the past two years, including the one I attended. He now plans to hold it every month. Franco is assisted by a team of 43 volunteers, including several “brothers” who previously worked with prominent retreat preachers such as Fr Xavier Khan Vattayil and Fr Daniel Poovannathil.

When I tried to leave, I was passed from one member of the retreat team to another for some “convincing.” For almost an hour, they took turns telling me that I was acting against god’s will by leaving the retreat, while repeatedly reassuring me the “choice was entirely” mine. For 20 minutes of that one hour, Franco himself sat down with me. It took a colleague posing as my sister, who corroborated my story over the phone, for me to be finally allowed to leave.

In the 24 hours before that, I attended three lectures by Franco and a number of talks by other team members. By then, it had become clear that the retreat was about much more than prayer and worship. Running through every sermon and conversation was a particular telling of Franco’s own story. The years that brought him infamy were spoken of simply as a period of “suffering,” which, according to those around him, had deepened his faith, strengthened his ministry, and made him uniquely placed to guide the faithful.

Around that narrative, Franco is building a new ministry — one that borrows from familiar Charismatic Christian traditions while steadily cultivating its own community of volunteers and followers.

‘Consider yourself fortunate’

According to Thankachan, a member of the retreat team, Vijayaradhana was born out of “the Bishop’s conversations with Jesus during the period of suffering in his life.” “He used to spend 15–16 hours every day in this chapel during that time,” Thankachan said.

Neither Thankachan, nor anyone else at the retreat, will name the ‘suffering’ — being on trial for the crime of rape.

As I prepared to leave, another retreat member, Sunil, told me, “I know you might have some reservations about the retreat because of what the Bishop had to go through in the past. Don’t look at the individual, just think of the opportunity to worship the holy eucharist.”

Quoting the Bible to me, “The stone that the builders rejected has become the cornerstone,” Sunil said Franco’s ‘suffering’ had strengthened his spiritual growth. “There is more grace in those who have been rejected and abandoned by the world,” he added.

In fact, throughout the retreat, Franco's past was presented as a reason for the faithful to place greater trust in him.

“Jesus appointed the apostles [Jesus’ disciples] as his successors. Who are the successors of the apostles? Bishops. They wield authority over heaven and earth. It is one such Bishop who is leading this retreat for us here. Is that a fortune many get to experience? No,” Thankachan said during the second talk of the retreat on July 16.

Thankachan also credited Franco’s ministry with extraordinary healings. Among the examples he shared on the retreat’s opening day was that of a man whose tumour, he claimed, disappeared within minutes of entering the chapel where Franco conducts services.

The sentiment was echoed by the attendees at the retreat as well.

I woke up around 5 am on July 17 hearing Sheela*, an attendee from Uzhavoor in Kottayam, tell another woman, “It is our great fortune that we get to attend a retreat led by a Bishop. Which other Bishop would do this?”

Later when I said I was leaving, two other attendees, Thresiamma* and Catherine*, urged me to stay with a similar appeal. “Don’t go,” they said. “This is a retreat led by a Bishop.”