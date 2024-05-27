Woman who accused BS Yediyurappa of child sexual abuse dies in Bengaluru

The woman who had filed a complaint against former CM BS Yediyurappa accusing him of sexually assaulting her minor daughter has died in a hospital in Bengaluru’s Hulimavu on Sunday, May 26. According to sources, she left for the hospital citing “weakness” with her daughter. Within a few hours, the daughter was told that her mother had passed, the source said.

A human rights activist who was working with the woman said, “Three days ago, she had asked to meet a lawyer to take over the case. She was supposed to meet him today (Monday) and this happened.” She also said that the woman’s body was taken from the hospital by her estranged son and brother without an autopsy. The activists are now demanding the police to look into her death and investigate.

Speaking to the media, Dr Mohan MR, Medical Director at Nano Hospital said that she was brought in at 8.30 pm by her daughter with severe breathing issues and later her son too arrived at the hospital. “When we asked her, the woman told us that she was being treated for kidney issues for the last 8 years at Nu Hospital and she was under treatment for lung cancer for the last one and half years. She was suffering from acute respiratory distress. She was attended by the emergency and ICU doctors, but they were not able to resuscitate her and she passed away at 9.30 pm.”

The doctor also said that they explained the issues to the family and they were asked to lodge a medico legal case, so an autopsy could be conducted if they were not satisfied with the measures taken for her emergency treatment. “But they said they were satisfied and declined to lodge a complaint,” he said. The police too were present at the hospital when the woman died.

A police source also told TNM that she was admitted to the hospital for respiratory issues and it was only then that it was discovered that she was already undergoing treatment for a serious medical condition. Her oxygen levels dipped and she passed away.

The woman had filed a complaint on March 14 at Sadashivanagar police station and the police had registered a case under section 8 (sexual assault) of POCSO and Section 354A (assaults or uses criminal force to any woman) of the Indian Penal Code. According to her, the incident occurred on February 2 at Yediyurappa’s residence in Sanjaynagar.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred on February 2 when the minor and her mother went to Yediyurappa’s residence seeking help. The minor was allegedly a victim of sexual assault and the family had gone to the BJP leader’s residence seeking help. The mother had alleged that the BJP leader sexually assaulted the minor in a room.