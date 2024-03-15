BJP leader BS Yediyurappa booked under POCSO Act

Senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, 81, has been booked by the Bengaluru police under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO), based on a complaint filed by the mother of a 17-year-old alleging sexual assault.
Sadashivanagar police have registered a case under Section 8 (sexual assault) of POCSO and Section 354 A (assaults or uses criminal force to any woman) of the Indian Penal Code.
According to the FIR, the incident took place on February 2 when the minor and her mother went to Yediyurappa’s residence seeking help. The minor was a victim of sexual assault and the family had gone to the BJP leader’s residence seeking help. The mother has alleged that the BJP leader sexually assaulted the minor in a room.
The mother has filed around 50 complaints since 2018 against various people including politicians. These cases pertain to allegations of theft, corruption etc.
Speaking to reporters on the issue, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said, "Last night around 10pm, a lady registered a complaint against BS Yediyurappa. Police have registered the case. Until we know the truth, we can't reveal anything. This is a sensitive thing as it involves a former CM. I don't think there is any political angle to this. If the distressed woman needs protection, then it will be given."