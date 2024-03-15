BJP leader BS Yediyurappa booked under POCSO Act

Senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, 81, has been booked by the Bengaluru police under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO), based on a complaint filed by the mother of a 17-year-old alleging sexual assault.

Sadashivanagar police have registered a case under Section 8 (sexual assault) of POCSO and Section 354 A (assaults or uses criminal force to any woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the FIR, the incident took place on February 2 when the minor and her mother went to Yediyurappa’s residence seeking help. The minor was a victim of sexual assault and the family had gone to the BJP leader’s residence seeking help. The mother has alleged that the BJP leader sexually assaulted the minor in a room.