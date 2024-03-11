‘Will ask Hegde to explain’: BJP after Karnataka MP’s comments on Constitution spark outrage

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has distanced itself from Karnataka BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde’s comments that the party would change the Constitution if they win more than 400 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Karnataka BJP said that the MP’s remarks are his personal views and does not reflect the party’s stance. “MP Shri Ananth Kumar Hegde's remarks on the Constitution are his personal views and do not reflect the party's stance. @BJP4India reaffirms our unwavering commitment to uphold the nation's Constitution and will ask for an explanation from Shri Hegde regarding his comment,” a statement read.

Hegde on March 9 said that BJP securing over 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will lead to the enactment of changes in the Indian Constitution. He was speaking at Halageri, a village in Haveri district’s Siddapura.