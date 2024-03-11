‘Will ask Hegde to explain’: BJP after Karnataka MP’s comments on Constitution spark outrage

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has distanced itself from Karnataka BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde’s comments that the party if they win more than 400 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Karnataka BJP said that the MP’s remarks are his personal views and does not reflect the party’s stance. “MP Shri Ananth Kumar Hegde's remarks on the Constitution are his personal views and do not reflect the party's stance. @BJP4India reaffirms our unwavering commitment to uphold the nation's Constitution and will ask for an explanation from Shri Hegde regarding his comment,” a statement read.
Hegde on March 9 said that BJP securing over 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will lead to the enactment of changes in the Indian Constitution. He was speaking at Halageri, a village in Haveri district’s Siddapura.
Hegde further said, “If we are to make amendments to the Constitution, like the ones Congress made, twisting the fundamental principles of the Constitution and introducing provisions and laws that oppressed Hindus, then this majority won’t suffice.”
BJP National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia told ANI on March 11, “It is imperative that it is made clear: the statement reflects his personal views and is not a statement that reflects the views of the BJP with clarity. The party has taken cognizance of this statement made by Mr Hegde and has also asked for clarification from him. It must be reiterated that every step that is taken by the BJP, every decision that is taken by the BJP is always in the interest of our country and in consonance with the spirit of the constitution.”
His comments drew widespread criticism, with several Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge slamming Hegde.
Stating that the BJP MP’s remark exposed the hidden intentions of “Narendra Modi and his Sangh Parivar”, Rahul Gandhi said the ultimate goal of BJP was to destroy Dr BR Ambedkar’s constitution.
“They hate justice, equality, civil rights and democracy. By dividing the society, enslaving the media, guarding the freedom of expression and crippling independent institutions, they want to turn India's great democracy into a narrow dictatorship by conspiring to eliminate the opposition. We will not let these conspiracies succeed along with the dreams of the freedom heroes and will continue to fight for the democratic rights guaranteed by the Constitution till our last breath. Every soldier of the Constitution, especially Dalits, tribals, backward and minorities, wake up, raise your voice - INDIA is with you,” he wrote on X.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had said that the BJP was trying to impose dictatorship on the people of India and snatch away the rights of SCs, STs and OBCs. “Such repeated calls by the BJP-RSS, from time to time, are a direct assault on the unquestionable ethos of Sovereign, Socialist, Secular, Democratic espoused by our Constitution makers,” he added.