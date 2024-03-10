‘Can change Constitution if BJP gets 400+ seats in Lok Sabha’: Karnataka BJP MP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Anant Kumar Hegde stirred a fresh controversy with his remarks that “BJP securing over 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections” will lead to the enactment of “changes in the Indian constitution”. Speaking at Halageri, a village in Haveri district’s Siddapura on Saturday, March 9, Anant Kumar spoke about the significance of attaining the numerical threshold of 400 seats, pointing out that while the BJP enjoys a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha, similar dominance is lacking in the Rajya Sabha and in various state governments.

He said, "Modi ji said that we need to secure more than 400 seats this time. Why 400? We currently have a 2/3 majority in the Lok Sabha, but we lack the same in the Rajya Sabha where our majority is lesser. Additionally, we lack the required majority in the state governments."

The MP further said that achieving a substantial majority in both houses of Parliament and state governments is essential for implementing significant changes to the Constitution. “If we are to make amendments to the Constitution, like the ones Congress made, twisting the fundamental principles of the Constitution and introducing provisions and laws that oppressed Hindus, then this majority won’t suffice.”