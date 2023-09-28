Why Bengaluru's tech corridor ground to a halt on September 27

The Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Bengaluru, the city's tech corridor, experienced an extended traffic snarl with traffic coming to a complete standstill on Wednesday, September 27. This congestion was particularly severe, with people reporting travel times of up to two hours to cover just one kilometre. The traffic jam also delayed school buses, causing some children to arrive home as late as 8 pm. The congestion took several hours to ease up, with slow-moving traffic being established on the road only after 9 pm. Several people were stuck for nearly six hours in the traffic.

Traffic police had their hands full, with their team working to clear the traffic on the ORR. They identified several factors contributing to this unusual traffic jam. According to Joint Commissioner (Traffic) MN Anucheth, the volume of traffic on September 27 was twice the normal level. Typically, Wednesdays witness a vehicle count of 1.5 to 2 lakh, but the count reached 3.5 lakh by 7.30 pm on September 27. One of the reasons for the surge in traffic was IT employees working on the corridor leaving early for home due to the long weekend coming ahead.