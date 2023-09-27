Trevor Noah’s Bengaluru shows cancelled over bad acoustics

Before leaving the stage minutes after his entry on stage, Noah said that he had expected the sound to be sorted. He said he had never had such an experience before, that he couldn’t continue the show under such circumstances, and that he would ensure everyone who bought tickets gets a refund.

However, minutes later, around 8.30 pm, the organisers announced that they were in the process of sorting things out. "Trevor will hopefully come back on stage,” they announced, much to the audience’s disappointment.

The show is part of Trevor Noah’s Off The Record Tour in three Indian cities -- Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai. Unable to make it to the show on time, many ticket-holders were seen trying to sell their tickets on social media at the last minute.

Several audience members also highlighted that the event was poorly organised. The narrow approach road and lack of parking space made the experience difficult, a few ticket holders alleged. Many attendees also complained of poor air conditioning at the crowded venue.

Earlier in the evening, a surge in traffic was reported in the Outer Ring Road, which is Bengaluru’s tech hub. Deputy Commissioner of Police-West (Traffic), Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, took to social media platform X to alert commuters about a huge traffic pile from Marathahalli to Sarjapura. “Please instruct ITBT companies located on ORR not to rush out as there is a massive jam due to an invariably high number of vehicles," DCP Kuldeep Kumar said.