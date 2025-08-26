Why an invite to Banu Mushtaq to open Dasara festival sparked Hindutva fury in Karnataka

The Congress government’s decision to invite award-winning Kannada writer Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate this year’s Dasara celebrations in Mysuru has become the subject of controversy.

On the one hand, BJP leaders and right-wing personalities are demanding that a ‘Hindu person inaugurate a Hindu festival’; and on the other, an old speech of Banu Mushtaq is being circulated online, in which she talks about how the depiction of the Kannada language as goddess Bhuvaneshwari is exclusionary.

These developments have once again brought to the fore two thorny issues on which writers in the state have varied opinions—whether the Dasara festival is a secular or a religious occasion, and whether or not depicting the Kannada language as a goddess is acceptable.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced on August 22 that Banu Mushtaq had been invited to inaugurate the Dasara celebrations this year. The celebrations of the Dasara festival in Mysuru is a grand affair that begins with the offering of a pooja to goddess Chamundeshwari and comprises cultural events that go on for days. Also called ‘Naada Habba’ (festival of the land), it sees participation from people across Karnataka and even from other states. The government spends crores of rupees organising it.

Banu Mushtaq, who is based in Hassan and won the Booker Prize in May for Heart Lamp, has said that she is honoured to inaugurate the festival.

“Dasara is everyone’s festival, it is the Nada Habba. It is our duty to respect and take joy in the land and its language, and work for its prosperity. Nada Habba is a very grand celebration for our state and our country. I am very happy that I have been invited to play such an important role in this celebration,” she has said.

She later said “Calling Chamundeshwari mother, calling it Naada Habba is all a part of our culture. So, it is dear to me too. I used to go to see the jambu savari (elephant parade) along with my parents as a child. I am happy that I have been invited to inaugurate it.”

The controversy

Almost immediately after the announcement was made, several people began to object to Banu being asked to inaugurate the festival on account of her Muslim identity.

Expelled BJP leader and Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who is known for his crude language and Islamophobia, was at his civilised best. While acknowledging her calibre as a writer, he said it did not appear appropriate for her to inaugurate the festival.

“I personally hold respect for Bhanu Mushtaq madam as a writer and activist. However, her inaugurating Dasara by offering flowers and lighting the lamp to Goddess Chamundeshwari seems to be in conflict with her own religious beliefs. Madam needs to clarify whether she continues to follow Islam, which emphasises belief in only one God and one holy book, or whether she now believes that all paths ultimately lead to the same moksha,” he said on X.

He added that she “may certainly” inaugurate the cultural or literary events but should “refrain from” the religious inauguration.

Other BJP leaders too objected to Banu inaugurating the festival. BJP state president BY Vijayendra demanded to know why translator Deepa Bhasthi was not invited.

MP Shobha Karandlaje said that the invitation to Banu should be revoked as she did not believe in the Hindu faith and also did not accept the yellow and red colours of the Kannada flag and the representation of the Kannada language as Bhuvaneshwari.

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya and former MP Prathap Simha too made similar statements.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP and member of the former Mysuru royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has said that Dasara was a religious festival and that he would have no objections to Banu Mushtaq as long as she respected Chamundeshwari and Bhuvaneshwari deities.

Banu Mushtaq would not be the first Muslim person who was invited to inaugurate the Dasara festival. In 2017, the writer KS Nisar Ahmed had inaugurated the festivities by showering flower petals on the idol of goddess Chamundeshwari. Siddaramaiah was Chief Minister at the time.

Nisar Ahmed had said at the time that it was an honour. The right-wing had objected to him inaugurating the festivities too.

“If Nisar Ahmed could inaugurate it, why is Banu not acceptable? I think this is a step towards making the Naada Habba more secular and I think it will include more people,” writer Pratibha Nandakumar told The News Minute.

Bandaya writer Banjagere Jayaprakash pointed out that Banu Mushtaq was more vulnerable than Nisar Ahmed even though both are Muslim.

“Nisar Ahmed was a man. He was given some leeway because he was very popular because of a song Jogada Belakinalli which was about Karnataka’s glory. Banu on the other hand is a Bandaya (anti-establishment) writer, a Muslim and a woman. When Nisar was given exemption, shouldn’t she get it too?”

Responding to Tejasvi Surya’s post on X, Editor of Nyayapatha Weekly Guruprasad DN said, “Dasara festival is not the personal festival of any particular oppressed group, nor is it a festival of the Sangh Parivar. Dasara Habba is Naada Habba, but more importantly, it is a festival organised by the state government which has been elected by the people. Therefore, the most important pre-condition to inaugurate this festival is an acceptance of and a belief in the Constitution, not in any god. Please develop constitutional ideals before talking about who can or cannot inaugurate Dasara festivities.”

In 2013 the Bandaya writer Baragur Ramachandrappa had inaugurated the festivities, but he had reportedly refused to participate in the religious festivities. Ramachandrappa could not be reached for comment.

Kannada Bhuvaneshwari

On social media, things took a different turn. An old video of Banu Mushtaq critiquing the depiction of the Kannada language as the goddess Bhuvaneshwari has been doing the rounds, with many people criticising her for ‘not accepting the Kannada language itself’.

In the video, Banu can be heard saying, “I would like to present my understanding of Kannada as a woman from a minority. I don’t know whether you will like it or not. You have not given Banu Mushtaq or her family a chance to even speak the language. You made the Kannada language Kannada Bhuvaneshwari. You gave the Kannada flag the colours of arishina (turmeric yellow) and kumkuma (vermillion red) and made her sit on a pedestal. Where does that leave me? What should I look at? How should I get involved? My exclusion started a long time ago and is only getting completed now. You must all think about it.”

She recited a Sanskrit verse about the gods being pleased when women are placed on a pedestal and worshipped. “You have placed Kannada on the pedestal and are committing atrocities on her just like atrocities are committed on women. You are answerable to me… Give me an answer… After turning Kannada into Bhuvaneshwari, dragging the Kannada chariot, turning Kannada into a jathre (temple fair), turning Kannada into a fair, what did you do? Did you need so many pretexts to exclude me?”