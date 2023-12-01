Why a Malekudiya man's win at Bengaluru Kambala shatters centuries of exclusion

In the world of Kambala, recognition and esteem were tied to those who possessed both land and capital. Throughout Kambala events in Bengaluru, referees seldom mentioned the names of the jockeys or buffaloes. Instead of the men who toiled behind the animals, the Kambala teams were identified by the families they represented. These families invested year-round efforts in grooming buffalo pairs, aspiring to victory in Kambala events. And those in urban areas who did not possess buffaloes went to people like Bangadi Malekudiya to hire animals raised by him. “I am happy to give my buffaloes for the race and make some money,” he said.

Bangadi Malekudiya was initially hesitant to join the Bengaluru race as he usually stuck to small local races in Dakshina Kannada. "To participate in a race, you need at least 20 workers to hold the buffaloes in place, and the daily wage of each person costs as much as Rs 1,000 to 5,000. I can’t afford so much,” he said, adding that his family has been lending their buffaloes on rent for the last 30 years.

Bangadi Malekudiya would perhaps have continued raising buffaloes for the rich and powerful. But human rights lawyer, Dinesh Hegde Ullepady, had other ideas. Hegde who fought for the acquittal of Vittal Malekudiya , a student who was falsely framed as a Maoist by the police, was intrigued by the Malekudiya family that raised high-quality buffaloes for others to race but struggled to enter a Kambala themselves.

Dinesh suggested they participate in the Bengaluru event and offered to sponsor them. “I was curious about the buffaloes because Bangadi Malekudiya and his family no longer need the animals to work on the farm. They told me that they rent out buffaloes for Kambalas. I knew about the Bengaluru event and convinced them to participate,” Dinesh told TNM.

Bangadi Malekudiya initially insisted that the team should race in Dinesh’s name. But the lawyer flatly refused. “I couldn’t agree with their condition. If a Malekudiya person participates on such a huge platform, it’s not about the individual but a representation of the community in itself,” he said.