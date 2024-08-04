‘We are workers, not your slaves’: IT workers in Bengaluru protest against 14 hour work

Rashmi Choudary, the vice president of KITU, spoke about the potentially disastrous effects of the proposed amendment, and highlighted its impact on the women workforce. Speaking to TNM, she said the increase in working hours will be the death of our careers. “If we are working for 14 hours and travelling for two or three hours, there is no time for us to upskill and prepare for promotions, they will then fire us and claim that it was because we did not upskill when in reality, they are responsible for this,” she said.

“I am a single mother, my nine year old son suffers from chronic diseases. For that, I took leaves. My company fired me on the basis of my leaves and asked me to put down my papers,” said a worker from West Bengal, who has approached KITU for help. "We are moving the Labour Commissioner’s office. I need justice. My family needs justice,” said the woman who did not want to be identified. Several incidents of women IT workers being denied maternity leave and pregnant workers being laid off had emerged recently.

Representatives of the Union of IT and ITES Employees (UNITE), an active union working for the welfare of workers in the industry in Tamil Nadu, which attended the protest, assured that similar unions from other states stand with KITU in their fight against the proposal.

Extending working hours will further impact the health of IT workers, KITU representatives said, citing a report by the World Health Organisation (WHO). It said that “working 55 or more hours per week is associated with an estimated 35% higher risk of a stroke and a 17% higher risk of dying from ischemic heart disease, compared to working 35-40 hours a week.”.

The proposed amendment has faced strong opposition from tech workers and worker’s unions led by KITU across Bengaluru over the past two weeks, in the form of gate meetings and street campaigns.