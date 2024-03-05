Water tanker prices soar due to depleting groundwater, residents say BBMP failed them

According to a recent survey conducted by the Bangalore Apartments’ Federation with Citizen Matters and OpenCity, the average cost of a water tanker in the city is Rs 131 for 1,000 litres of water and Rs 800 for 6000 litres of water. The prices in Electronic city are the cheapest with suppliers charging Rs 100 for 1000 litres and highest being in RR Nagar with Rs 238 for every 1000 litres out of the areas surveyed. Citizens who took the survey also said that while some of them received Cauvery pipeline in 2017, the water supply is yet to begin.



“BAF has found that in many areas where BWSSB supplies water, the supply has become sporadic; it is not as consistent as before, especially in eastern areas. The survey found that there has been a 100% increase in water prices in certain areas. We also found that groundwater supply has been depleting to the point where people have dug up to 1400-1500 feet but have not found underground water,” said Vikram Rai, President of Bangalore Apartments’ Federation.



On February 27, BWSSB had also cut the water supply in various parts of Bengaluru for 24 hours. TNM visited seven of these localities and found that most of these areas received water only twice in a week.



“We were not aware that the supply was cut for 24 hours. We receive water only on Wednesday and Thursday, so the cut would not have impacted us anyway. However, the water being supplied is not enough and we have to call a tanker every other day,” said Nishkala, a resident of MEG layout in KR Pura.

Residents of Jyothi Nagar in HAL also said that they received water only twice weekly but the duration continues to become shorter. “We get water twice weekly, until 4-5 months back, the water would be supplied at least for two hours but since then the duration is being shortened. It has become especially hard now because sometimes the water is supplied for less than an hour,” said a Jyothi Nagar resident, Lenon.