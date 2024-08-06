Visuals of 2021 Bengaluru sexual assault case falsely linked to Bangladesh violence

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual assault. Reader discretion is advised.

What is the claim?

A partly blurred screenshot of a woman being forcibly held on a bed is circulating on social media, with text implying it depicts a Hindu woman from Dhaka University being sexually assaulted by several men. The text further claims that a full video of the incident exists and that the new (interim) government in Bangladesh will exacerbate such attacks.

Some users have also shared a six-second-long graphic video showing multiple individuals disrobing and assaulting a female alongside the viral screenshot. The viral image is a frame from this video. Due to its graphic nature, Logically Facts will not provide a link to the video or its archived version.

Several X (formerly Twitter) users have shared this screenshot with the same caption: “Dear Secular/Leftist Hindus. Your Daughter/Sisters are also ‘HINDU GOODS’ for them. This is what Hindu sisters are facing in Bangladesh right now, and we can do nothing to save them. Hindus should stop crying and start fighting back. Wake up @narendramodiji and do something.”

The video was first shared on a Telegram channel called ‘Islamic Army - latest version,’ which posted several images and videos from Bangladesh.

What are the facts?

A reverse image search of keyframes from the video led to a News Bangla 24 report. The report, dated June 8, 2021, featured a screenshot from the video and discussed a rape case involving Bangladeshi citizens in Bengaluru, India. The report, titled "Abuse of Young Women in India: Trafficking Ringleaders Confess (translated from Bangla)," detailed confessions from Ashraful Mondal, also known as Boss Rafi, and Abdur Rahman, leaders of a trafficking ring operating between Bangladesh and India. The report mentioned the video, describing it as showing five men assaulting a woman and going viral on social media.

The video first went viral in 2021, following reports of the sexual assault of a Bangladeshi woman in Bengaluru, Karnataka, which emerged in May of that year. Multiple Indian news organizations reported the incident. According to a July 8, 2021, report by The Times of India, twelve Bangladeshi nationals, including three women, were charged for allegedly assaulting and raping a Bangladeshi woman in Ramamurthynagar, east Bengaluru, in early May.

A May 29, 2021, report by The Hindustan Times, by journalist Arun Dev, stated that four undocumented Bangladeshi men were arrested after a viral video showed them allegedly torturing and assaulting a woman in her early 20s. Dev confirmed to Logically Facts that the now-viral video is from the same 2021 incident.

The video also went viral in Assam at that time. A Scroll.in report from July 8, 2021, detailed how the culprits recorded and shared the clip with friends in Assam, leading to its virality and subsequent police investigation. Scroll journalist Rokibuz Zaman confirmed to Logically Facts that the screenshot and video in question are from the same incident.

The Scroll report included an X post (archived here) from May 27, 2021, by the Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru, which stated: “Based on the contents of the video and preliminary investigation, a case of rape and assault has been registered against six persons, including two women, at @ramamurthyngrps.”

We have contacted the Ramamurthy police for further confirmation and will update this check once we receive a response.

Current unrest in Bangladesh

Bangladesh has been experiencing turmoil for weeks, following student protests that erupted in late June against the Sheikh Hasina-led government over a controversial job quota policy. This policy reserved 30 percent of government positions for veterans' families from the 1971 War of Independence against Pakistan. The policy was scrapped in 2018, but was reinstated by a lower court in June 2024.

In response to the protests, internet services were cut, and a curfew was imposed. However, the situation escalated as protesters resorted to arson, prompting the police to use force and opening fire. Several protesters were killed in clashes with the police.