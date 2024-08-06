Opinion: Absenteeism in Assemblies shows utter disregard for constituents

The former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, recently said that he would not be attending the Legislative Assembly sessions as he had not been accorded the Leader of the Opposition status. Jagan, a Member of the Legislative Assembly from Pulivendula constituency, informed the press that he would instead interact with the ‘neutral’ media to convey his stand on important policy matters.This is not the first time politicians of his stature have openly boycotted Assemblies. Recently, the current CM of Andhra Pradesh and the former leader of the opposition, Chandrababu Naidu, also boycotted the Assembly and vowed to attend it only when he became the CM again. In neighbouring Telangana, though there was no open declaration, former CM K Chandrashekar Rao, who won from the Gajwel constituency in the last Assembly polls in December 2023, did not attend any of the three Assembly sessions till date. He came to the Assembly on the day of the budget but did not participate in any discussion on the floor. One may also recall how the former CM of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalithaa, vowed to return to the Assembly only as the Chief Minister after she was attacked and insulted on the floor of the House..If we agree that in an indirect democracy, peoples’ representatives play a crucial role as trustees or agents of their constituents, how do we ensure that the representatives do not abscond or neglect their duty to attend Legislative sessions? The Constitution of India has a provision to check the absenteeism of MPs and MLAs. Article 101(4) in the case of MPs and Article 190(4) in the case of MLAs and MLCs stipulate that if an MP or MLA or MLC is absent from all the meetings without permission for 60 days, their seat will be declared as vacant.It should also be noted that in calculating the said 60 days, the period or duration when the House was prorogued or adjourned for more than four days should not be considered. This means that it is really difficult to satisfy the threshold of 60 days of leave. To put it in context, the 17th Lok Sabha sat for an average of 55 days a year. That means an MLA or MP can be absent from all the sessions in a year without permission and still escape this constitutional provision.Although largely unenforced, the rules for not attending sessions are stringent. As per Chapter XXIII of the rules of procedure and conduct of Lok Sabha, a member who intends to take leave has to make an application to the Speaker, which will be referred to the Committee on Absence of Members. The committee will make a recommendation regarding the application and the final decision of whether the leave should be granted or not will be taken by the House. In reality, we do not see this procedure taking place so it is no wonder that the attendance percentage of some of the members is very low. Similarly, rule 187 of the AP Assembly Rules stipulates that a member who intends to take leave from attending a session has to make a motion himself or through another member in the Assembly, which will be voted on by the Assembly without any discussion. Because no member usually takes leave for 60 days as computed under Article 101 or 190 of the Constitution of India and only takes a few days of leave during the sessions, members do not go through this process. But these provisions should be enforced in cases of boycotts where a member refrains from going to the Assembly for years together, as we have seen earlier.Leaving aside politics and the semiotics surrounding the boycotting of Assemblies, one should worry about this tradition and how this affects representation in the Houses. The phenomenon indicates an absence of healthy and spirited deliberations in the Legislative bodies. The politicians are either worried, justifiably or not, whether they will be disrespected or insulted or whether they will be able to take defeat in a spirited manner. In the process of making a political statement through the boycott of Assemblies, legislators are ignoring their constituencies and their constituents’ voices that need to be represented in the Houses. As trustees and agents of their constituents in the Assemblies, no political rivalry justifies leaving the constituents without representation. When Chandrababu Naidu boycotted the AP Assembly in November 2021, the Assembly still had a term of two years. No one can deny that the people of Kuppam – from where Naidu was elected – were not represented in the House in these two years. It is a different question altogether whether it was justified or not or under what circumstances it happened.What is the point of elections when politicians boycott the Assembly for political reasons? It is nothing but a betrayal of the trust placed in them by their constituents. One can understand the boycotting of the legislature (though not legal) if one is gravely insulted or treated badly. But how can we forgive when politicians boycott the Assembly for no reason other than political pettiness and inability to digest defeat? The pervasive informality and lack of regard for rules and procedures have not just normalised this behaviour, but there are attempts to glorify it as if they are putting up a fight against the government of the day. By boycotting the Assembly, they are not only misappropriating the status of the member and the salaries and allowances that come with it but also the chance of another person who aspired to represent the constituency in the Legislature.Sri Harsha Kandukuri is a PhD research scholar at the National Law School of India University, Bengaluru. Views expressed here are the author’s own.