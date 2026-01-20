‘Unbecoming and embarrassing’: Karnataka DGP suspended after videos with women go viral

Karnataka DGP K Ramachandra Rao, who heads the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE), was suspended from service on Tuesday, January 20, a day after explicit videos allegedly showing him engaging in sexual acts inside his office chamber went viral on social media.

In the suspension order, KV Ashoka, Under Secretary to the Karnataka government, stated: “Whereas, vide videos and news reports widely broadcast on public news channels and media platforms, it is observed that Dr K Ramachandra Rao, DGP, DCRE, has acted in an obscene manner, which is unbecoming of a government servant and has caused embarrassment to the government.”

The order further stated that the conduct of the officer was in violation of Rule 3 of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968, and “the state government is prima facie satisfied that it is necessary to place Dr Ramachandra Rao under suspension with immediate effect, pending inquiry.”

Rao has also been ordered not to leave headquarters under any circumstances without the written permission of the state government.

Three clips stitched together are circulating online, showing Rao in uniform inside his official chamber. More than one woman appears in the videos, which appear to have been secretly recorded from within the DGP’s office.

Rao has strongly denied the allegations, claiming the videos were fabricated using artificial intelligence and were being circulated to tarnish his image.

Ramachandra Rao had previously been in the spotlight following the arrest of his daughter, Ranya Rao, at Bengaluru airport on charges of gold smuggling. She was caught with nearly 15 kg of gold, and Rao is accused of using his influence to help her evade customs checks.