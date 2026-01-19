Explicit videos allegedly involving Karnataka DGP circulates online, CM orders inquiry

A major scandal has erupted in Karnataka after videos allegedly showing K Ramachandra Rao, a Director-General of Police (DGP) who is heading the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE), engaging in sexual acts with women inside his office went viral on social media.

Three clips stitched together are circulating online and show Rao in uniform inside his official chamber. More than one woman appears in the videos which appear to have been secretly recorded from within the DGP’s office.

Rao strongly denied the allegations, calling the videos fabricated by using AI. He said that the video was being used to tarnish his image.

“I was in that office in Belagavi eight years ago. I will speak to my advocates and take action. This is completely fabricated, and the video is fake. I had no knowledge of this video, if something like this had actually happened, wouldn't I have known about it? I want a proper investigation," he said .

He later met Home Minister G Parameshwara and briefed him about the situation.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reportedly ordered an immediate briefing on the matter and has called for a thorough examination of how such footage could emerge involving a top law-and-order official.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the videos would be investigated and appropriate action would be taken. "We will take disciplinary action. However tall the officer is, he is not above the law. We will first investigate and then take action," he said .

Ramachandra Rao had previously been in the spotlight after the arrest of his daughter Ranya Rao from Bengaluru airport on charges of gold smuggling. She was caught with nearly 15kg of gold at the airport. Rao is accused of using his influence to help Ranya evade customs.