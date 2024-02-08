Two businessmen killed by relative in Bengaluru over property dispute

In a shocking incident, two businessmen from Bengaluru were stabbed to death on Wednesday, February 7at Kumbarpet locality in the heart of the city, the police said. The deceased have been identified as 55-year-old Suresh and 68-year-old Mahendra. The accused is a distant relative of the victims and after committing the crime he had surrendered before the police.

According to the police, the incident had taken place inside the premises of Hari Marketing building over a property dispute. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the dispute occured regarding handing over the four-floor building located on the main road to a community association.