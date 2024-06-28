Suraj Revanna case: Media is busy persecuting homosexuality than reporting sexual assault

TV9 Kannada ran a short segment on the allegations against Janata Dal (Secular) leader and Karnataka Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Suraj Revanna in its long-running and hugely popular news comedy show Neevu Heliddu Navu Keliddu. In the show, cartoon-like voices poke fun at political developments or statements made by politicians with smiling emojis floating around on the screen and audience laughter played at punchlines.

Talking about Holenarasipura MLA HD Revanna, father of Prajwal and Suraj, both of whom are in jail over charges of sexual assault, the cartoon voice said, “One son has gone to jail on rape cases and hasn’t gotten out yet. The other son has also been arrested for rape, that too, thuu, in a homosexual rape case.” The word “thuu” is an expression of disgust, which in this case was directed at same-sex relationships.

A news report on Vistara News claimed that one of the alleged survivors had made an “interesting statement” that Suraj Revanna liked to wear saris and bangles on new moon days.

Much like the hasty, sensationalised reportage of the sexual assault cases against former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, the media’s coverage of the emerging sexual assault allegations against his elder brother Suraj Revanna has been disturbing. In Suraj’s case, the allegations have been made by two men, and the coverage exacerbates stigma, perpetuating homophobic stereotypes against queer individuals. Most media reports, both in English and Kannada, have described the allegations against Suraj as “unnatural sexual assault”, or “abnormal sexual assault”.

Reporting on the allegations against Suraj, a Kannada news anchor said, “Prajwal Revanna was accused of assaulting women. But his older brother has assaulted men! In our culture, love, and friendship are such that men often put an arm around the shoulders of other men when they go about. But when such cases happen, people will suspect men who are friendly with each other. (This case) has brought us to such a situation.”

LGBTQIA+ rights activists and members of the queer community have expressed concerns that the present coverage of the allegations – either framing homosexuality as a crime, something that one can save oneself from, or as a despicable sexual expression – may lead to hate crimes against queer people.

Suraj Revanna has been accused of sexually assaulting two male party workers. The allegations came to light on June 21 when Kannada television news channel Power TV interviewed one of the survivors named Anil (name changed). The next day, Anil filed a police complaint. A second man, Sanjay (name changed,) also later filed a complaint against Suraj, accusing him of sexual assault during the Covid lockdown.

The notion of gay sex being “unnatural” comes from social prejudice which in India, was given legal sanction by Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Commonly known as the “unnatural offence”, 377 defines alternate sexual expression as “carnal intercourse against the order of nature”.

In the landmark Navtej Singh judgment of 2018, the Supreme Court read down Section 377 and effectively decriminalised consensual same-sex relationships, but retained the provision in the law to protect against sexual assault of men, several LGBTQIA+ individuals, and animals. Until then, the Section was used by the law enforcement authorities to intimidate and harass consenting queer couples.

Questioning the media’s usage of the term “unnatural sexual assault”, Mallu Kumbar, the state coordinator of the Karnataka Sexual Minorities Forum, said, “The media must understand the 2018 verdict. The Supreme Court said that any consensual sexual activity between adults is not an offence. Let the media come and discuss (the issues of sexual minorities) with us.”